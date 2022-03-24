Saga Education and Littera Education Partner to Boost Student Achievement in Mathematics

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly announced partnership between Saga Education and Littera Education means that schools will be able to offer students one of the most effective personalized tutoring programs in the country via a platform designed to make delivery easy.

Saga, a national nonprofit, provides a research-backed math curriculum with a track record of success for middle and secondary grades. The Littera platform provides technology enabling districts to design, deliver and evaluate customized tutoring programs offering real-time, face-to-face instruction, in person or virtually.

"Success in middle-years math, in particular Algebra 1, is fundamental to passing higher level math courses and graduating high school and Saga is the gold standard for high-dosage math tutoring," said Justin Serrano, CEO and co-founder of Littera. "Saga's proven tutoring intervention, coupled with Littera's platform, will be easier for districts to implement effectively and to deliver critical support to students who need it most."

"Tutoring, when done well, can do more than help students catch up. It can help them thrive," said AJ Gutierrez, co-founder of Saga Education. "By partnering with Littera, we are excited to bring our research-back tutoring curriculum to schools and districts as they address the disruptions to learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Littera's Academic Support Platform leverages district assessment data to identify students who need tutoring and to support a variety of program models and content. It automates scheduling and other logistics and can include instruction in person or with real-time video and audio, with the same tutor each time. The Saga tutoring curriculum will be integrated into the Littera Academic Support Platform, enabling district customers to select the appropriate content required to address individual student needs. As tutoring progresses, the Littera platform captures student and tutor feedback, attendance, and dosage data, and connects the dots for schools and teachers to have visibility into tutoring programs executed on the platform.

Since 2013, the University of Chicago Education Lab has researched Saga Education's intensive math tutoring model in Chicago Public Schools and in New York City, finding that it substantially improves academic outcomes for high school students. In two randomized controlled trials, students who received Saga tutoring learned as much as an extra two and a half years of math in one academic year – the equivalent to closing up to 50 percent of the black-white test score gap in one school year. The randomized controlled trials also found that Saga's tutoring model reduced math course failure rates by 60 percent.

About Saga Education

Saga Education is an evidence-based, personalized, in-school-day tutoring intervention designed to support students with math, to support them in generating confidence and academic strength to graduate high school and pursue their dreams. In 2020, the organization was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Educational Companies, recognized for its evidence-based, scalable tutoring model that serves students in high-need schools. For more information, visit sagaeducation.org.

About Littera

Littera Education is transforming academic support by enabling districts to make high-quality, cost-effective tutoring accessible to all students, including those who need it most. The Littera platform ensures that tutoring is a seamless extension of a school district's in-class instruction, curriculum and assessments. Through Littera, academic support is in reach for everyone. For more information, visit litteraeducation.com

