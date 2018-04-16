Sagamore Spirit Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Maryland Distillery

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When award-winning Sagamore Spirit opened its waterfront distillery's doors and fired up its gleaming copper still last April, it had two things in mind: turn out rye that would put Maryland back on the whiskey-making map, and create a destination to delight and educate spirits lovers from near and far. One year, two million pounds of milled grain, and 30,000 visitors later, the plan is well ahead of schedule.

From April 21-22, Sagamore Spirit will celebrate its distillery's first anniversary success the way it knows best: by inviting whiskey fans to the facility in Port Covington for tours, rye whiskey sampling, live music, food from Baltimore purveyors – even waterfront cycle classes, and more.

"It's been a wild ride growing into our own as a distillery this past year," said Sagamore Spirit President Brian Treacy. "Now it's time to raise a glass to the people who create Sagamore Spirit's success every day, our passionate fans and teammates, and thank them for creating an energy you can just feel walking around this building."

Maryland's reputation for fine rye whiskey craft dates back to Colonial times. The state was home to more than 40 distilleries before Prohibition and World War II took their tolls, finally dwindling down to dormancy by the early 1970s. Today, Sagamore Spirit is proud to be among a growing corps of distillers leading a local whiskey renaissance, and restoring their home state's rightful place in America's whiskey-making heritage. In bringing a taste of its famous Maryland-style rye to Baltimore and beyond, the company is also reshaping Maryland's waterfront by making its distillery a top destination for imbibers and travelers looking to explore all that the Charm City has to offer.

For full details about the April 21-22 distillery anniversary celebration, please visit www.sagamorespirit.com/event/one-year-anniversary/.

To learn more about Sagamore Spirit and find a bottle near you, please visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

About Sagamore Spirit

Sagamore Spirit opened its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery campus in Baltimore in April 2017. Since then, over 30,000 guests have visited the campus and tasted the brand's 15-time award-winning rye whiskies. Each batch of whiskey is made with pure spring-fed Maryland water. The distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds limestone-filtered spring water transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to create an 83 proof Maryland-style rye whiskey. 100 percent of Sagamore Rye is cut to proof with this distinct water. Sagamore Spirit also offers a Cask Strength whiskey that is 112 – 114 proof. Sagamore Spirit is committed to putting Maryland back on the map as the premier distiller of rye whiskey.

