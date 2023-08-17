Five-year partnership anchored by a Sagamore Spirit-branded bar at M&T Bank Stadium, a commemorative co-branded bottle of Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey and a fan sweepstakes

BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravens fans have a new reason – and drink – to celebrate the season: Sagamore Spirit today announced its new designation as proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. The partnership, which initially runs through March 2028, kicks off with the opening of a new Sagamore Spirit Bar at M&T Bank Stadium, where visitors can enjoy the Baltimore-distilled brand's award-winning Rye Whiskey, Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey – neat, on the rocks or in cocktails – along with its line of premium canned craft cocktails.

Sagamore Spirit Named a Proud Partner of the Baltimore Ravens

To celebrate, Sagamore Spirit is also launching a limited-time collective commemorative bottle featuring its signature Rye Whiskey. Named "Ravens Home Reserve," the bottle marks the stadium's 25th anniversary and is proudly emblazoned with the Baltimore Ravens logo.

Additionally, five lucky fans will have a chance to take home a commemorative bottle and attend an invite-only event at Sagamore Spirit's waterfront distillery with a Baltimore Ravens legend. From September 4-October 6, fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com to learn more and enter.

"This partnership has been a long time coming. We've spent years rooting for our home team from inside the walls of our distillery – and now we have a chance to finally bring a taste of our Maryland rye whiskey straight to the fans at M&T Bank Stadium," said Drew Thorn, CEO and CFO of Sagamore Spirit. "We've always been incredibly proud of the place we call home, and this partnership brings the best of Maryland football and Maryland rye whiskey together like never before."

Sagamore Spirit Ravens Home Reserve Rye Whiskey is now available to purchase at Sagamore Spirit's distillery and select retail locations throughout Maryland for $39.99, while supplies last.

To learn more about Sagamore Spirit and find a bottle near you, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com/Spirits/Ravens.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and today's spirit consumer, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world's best Rye Whiskey while strengthening its collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city's rightful place in America's whiskey history, where storied distillers crafted rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more balanced than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its American Rye Whiskies have earned more than 200 awards internationally, including "World's Best Rye Whiskey" in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit's distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand's 83-proof Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit's core expressions, including its Rye Whiskey, Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

SOURCE Sagamore Spirit