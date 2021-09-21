Sagar Janveja joins Oaklins Member Firm Capital Alliance Corp.

Janveja is director of finance & strategy at MSB Holdings Inc., a health technology company based in Austin. He has 17 years of advisory experience that includes M&A, capital markets and corporate finance. He has worked at investment firms in Chicago and New York, and began his investment banking career in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions group at Banc of America Securities LLC in New York.

"Sagar's extensive background in middle-market HRM and technology transactions is a good match for Capital Alliance, as we expand our team in these two active sectors for M&A," said Bryan Livingston, managing director and CEO of Oaklins Capital Alliance. "Sagar brings strategic advisory expertise to our HRM and technology clients."

Janveja's transaction experience includes the sale of Staff One HR to Oasis Outsourcing, Inc., the second largest PEO in the U.S.; the sale of Action Labor to Waterfield Private Equity; the acquisition of Total HR by CoAdvantage; and the sale of WorkLogic HR to Vensure Employer Services.

He holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Michigan and an MBA degree concentrating in finance and international business from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

