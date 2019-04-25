Sagara Inc. Launches Sales in North America of Children's Tableware Born from Japanese Bamboo -- Conscious of Natural Environmental Safety and Resource Recycling

TOKYO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagara Inc. of Tokyo opened a global website on April 22 after setting up a sales base in New York City in February 2019 in order to start marketing its environmentally conscious tableware for children, "Reale," which is made from a new bioplastic raw material blended with native Japanese bamboo, for the first time across North America, including the United States and Canada. The company is scheduled to launch business-to-business and business-to-customer online sales there in May 2019.

It also aims to start sales within 2019 at major department stores as well as retail outlets, online shops and other places across North America dealing in baby and kid goods, interior products, gifts and other items.

Sagara embarked on developing Reale in 2014 and started selling the tableware in Japan in November 2016. As of March 2019, it was on sale in Taiwan, mainland China and Australia as well. More than 20,000 Reale sets in total have been shipped up to April 2019.

Reale is an environmentally friendly, safe product made from natural Japanese bamboo, which needs to be harvested periodically for the purposes of protecting prolific bamboo forests from deteriorating and forestalling natural disasters. Its raw material excels in antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties unique to bamboo.

Its designs have been inspired by traditional silverware in Europe and the United States while its pale porcelain-like shades, which cannot be derived from petroleum-based raw materials but are unique to natural ingredients, add spice to the taste of food.

Furthermore, Reale is designed to be used by the whole family as it aims to help children readily enjoy dining by using the same kind of tableware as grownups do.

Main features of Reale

- Main ingredients

More than 50% is native Japanese bamboo powder and the remaining ingredient is polypropylene.

Sippy Cup is made from Tritan (TM) copolyester resin (with a bamboo bioplastic lid).

All BPA-free.

- Except for Sippy Cup, a Reale product can be used in a microwave oven for up to about one minute. Usable in a (home-use) dishwasher.

- Product reference prices: Potage (Soup Cup) $25, Sommelier (Sippy Cup/3 colors for lid) $35, Garcon (Divided Plate) $40, Chef Set (Bowl/Plate, 3 colors) $55, Dinnerware 5-Item set (Sippy Cup, Soup Cup, Divided Plate, Bowl, Plate) $150

