Sage Advisory Group Announces that the International Business Brokers Association Has Recognized Margot Murphy with 2023 IBBA Chairman's Award

LONG BEACH, Calif. and INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has awarded Margot Murphy the prestigious 2023 IBBA Chairman's Award, acknowledging her outstanding performance and significant contributions to the business brokerage profession. This honor is part of IBBA's Member Excellence Awards Program, which celebrates exceptional achievements within the industry.

"This year's award recipients have distinguished themselves through their exceptional professionalism and performance," said IBBA Chair of the Board, Pino Bacinello. "Margot Murphy's leadership, impact, and dedication to our industry are truly commendable. Her significant contributions have earned her well-deserved recognition."

Margot Murphy serves as an Intermediary and Principal at Sage Advisory Group, which specializes in business sales, acquisitions, and valuations. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the market, Margot has been instrumental in guiding numerous clients through successful transactions.

"Margot's expertise and dedication were pivotal in the successful sale of our 22-year-old Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation business. Her professionalism and unfaltering commitment while working with the buyside during due diligence took us to the finish line," Bob Ciatti, owner/founder said.

In another recent notable case, Margot facilitated successful sale of a 10,100 door HOA management company, achieving an 18% higher sale price than the initial valuation. This transaction highlights her ability to deliver exceptional results through seller representation and further exceed client expectations.

Margot and Sage Advisory Group are expanding their services to include more comprehensive valuation services, coupled with business optimization consulting for companies wishing to maximize value of their company for the longer term. Her firm specializes in taking property management, distribution, and manufacturing companies to market.

About Margot Murphy

Intermediary / Principal

Sage Advisory Group

Business Sale, Acquisition, Valuation

https://www.sageadvisors.biz/

[email protected]

949-630-5577

CA DRE 00977254

About International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and boasting 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not-for-profit association for Business Brokers. The IBBA offers its members a wealth of resources, including education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs, networking opportunities, and industry recognition awards.

For more information on the IBBA and its programs, please visit www.ibba.org .

