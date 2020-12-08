Sage Advisory Services Announces Fund Closure

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Advisory Services announced today that the Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (NYSE: GUDB) will close. The decision to close the fund was made following a review of market demand. The Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of GUDB. The fund's last day of trading will be December 28, 2020, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on January 7, 2021.

About Sage Advisory Services

Sage is an independent investment management firm headquartered in Austin, TX, that serves the institutional and private client marketplace with traditional fixed–income asset management, ESG-integrated portfolios, global tactical ETF strategies, and liability–driven investment solutions. As of September 2020, Sage manages and advises over $14 billion in client assets. For more information, visit https://www.sageadvisory.com/

There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 888-724-3911. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Sage Advisory Services LTD Co. and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

8198-NLD-12/7/2020

SOURCE Sage Advisory Services

