Sage Care Emerges From Stealth with $20M in Funding for an AI-Powered Care Navigation System

Round led by Yosemite with support from General Catalyst, Chelsea Clinton, SV Angel, and others

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Care , a platform designed to eliminate healthcare navigation inefficiencies through a combination of clinically intelligent AI agents and advanced optimization algorithms, today announced its public launch with $20M in funding led by Yosemite and continued support from General Catalyst, Metrodora (Chelsea Clinton), OVTR.VC , SV Angel, Liquid 2, Seven Stars, Refract Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, and Apollo Ono.

Sage Care

Sage Care's platform has demonstrated the potential to help health systems achieve a 15-20% revenue increase through optimized care coordination, matching patients to the right providers based on clinical context and operational needs. With medically informed AI agents for advanced triage, precise specialist matching, and optimized scheduling, Sage boosts provider throughput by managing and streamlining administrative and patient interactions, including the ability to:

Answer and triage patient calls, messages, and requests 24/7

Manage appointment scheduling, referral processing, and insurance verification

Coordinate follow-ups for diagnostics, care plans, and medication adherence

The platform's unique predictive optimization tools, including clinically intelligent voice agents, are embedded into existing systems, helping hospitals and clinics reduce bottlenecks by determining when and where patients will need services. Its customized multi-modal agents can be rapidly trained and deployed within 48 hours, rather than weeks or months. They are fully customized and capable of plugging into various workflows, processes, and policies to meet the rigorous clinical protocols of any organization.

"Millions of Americans are getting lost in our healthcare system. Patients call in looking for help and are unable to reach the right provider. During meetings with leaders at over 75 health systems across the country, we realized our team could solve what is essentially a navigation issue. We're bringing our technical expertise in routing, automation, and complex AI systems to healthcare with the hopes of helping as many people as possible get the care that they deserve", said Justin Ho, CEO of Sage Care. "This funding allows us to bring our vision to life with our partners and we're incredibly grateful for their support," he added.

Sage Care was founded by a team inspired to help more people get the care that they deserve and protect against provider burn out, all while helping health systems increase incremental revenue through optimization technologies. The company is broadly expanding on current success to support both regional multispecialty clinics as well as large health system partners, including customers like Jiva Health, and upcoming deployments with Bronson Healthcare and White Plains Hospital. Sage Care's AI-driven solutions have already demonstrated substantial impact, reducing clinician time loss due to no-shows and poorly matched appointments, decreasing unnecessary ER visits, and enhancing call center efficiency. With Sage, providers will be able to pick up every phone call, increasing appointment volume and top line revenue.

"The way healthcare is designed today for a patient to obtain access to the right care at the right time is inefficient for healthcare providers and often results in suboptimal patient experience", said Dr. Ash Goel MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Bronson Healthcare. "The care navigation operating system, Sage, addresses these complexities and can help us streamline the journey to offer more accessible care to our patients. We believe that Sage mirrors many of Bronson's important cultural values, and we look forward to embarking on this multi-year journey with them," he added.

"Sage Care has the unique vision to not only replace legacy IT systems with AI, but to totally reinvent the front office of healthcare around this technology, added Matt Bettonville, Investor at Yosemite. "We believe they can take away the frustration of dealing with healthcare and help reduce crucial times to diagnose and treat patients who need it most."

The company was founded in 2024 by second-time founders Dr. Caesar Djavaherian, co-founder of Carbon Health and Justin Ho, co-founder of rideOS and a leader of Uber's self driving division, and Chris Blumenberg, who worked on the original iPhone, after noticing how complex, convoluted, and frustrating the healthcare system can be. The three founders have achieved over $1B+ in exits across the healthcare, self-driving, and automation industries. Dr. Djavaherian, who previously served as the Chief Clinical Innovation Officer at Carbon Health, now serves as Chief Medical Officer at Sage Care, with Blumenberg alongside as Chief Technology Officer.

For more information on Sage Care, visit www.sage.care .

About Sage Care

Sage Care is a technology platform dedicated to streamlining the patient journey and improving access to care through specialized medical AI agents. These agents provide intelligent and on-demand triage, precise specialist matching, and optimized scheduling, enhancing the productivity of healthcare teams by reducing administrative burden. Sage Care also develops optimization and intelligence tools to align clinical supply with patient demand, reducing healthcare bottlenecks and increasing access. Their multimodal AI agents can be trained with health system data, knowledge bases, workflows, and SOPs within 48 hours. The company was founded by experienced entrepreneurs Dr. Caesar Djavaherian, Justin Ho, and Chris Blumenberg.

Media Contact

Carlos Peraza - [email protected]

SOURCE Sage Care