Sage Clarity, a Leader in Next Generation Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions, Announces the release of ABLE 3.0

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Clarity ( www.SageClarity.com ), a leader in next generation manufacturing enterprise solutions, announces the release of ABLE 3.0 .

ABLE™ is a cloud-based, Internet of Things (IoT) solution that provides real-time root cause analysis for manufacturing operations and part of Sage Clarity's MES ecosystem product suite.

Sage Clarity's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) ecosystem product suite is a deep feature rich set of modules, integrations, and plug-in applications to expand the MES footprint. Its capabilities help drive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data collection strategies that provide cutting-edge applications to unlock the value of their manufacturing software.

ABLE 3.0 functionality Includes:

Machine Fault Learning

Intelligent root cause analysis

KPI Heatmaps

John Oskin, President of Sage Clarity commented that, "With intelligent root cause analysis and Machine fault learning, ABLE 3.0 solves a significant data collection problem for complex production lines. KPI heatmaps create unique factory visualizations of problematic areas in the plant."

Andrew Wunder, Director of Operations from Henkel North America, comments, "ABLE has been an effective tool for our organization, helping us understand our Process losses better. It is supporting our factory digitization efforts and were surprised how quickly the technology deployed."

The ABLE™ middleware solution resides between the plant floor and the MES/SCADA layer and requires no PLC data acquisition programming. The cloud technology eliminates the needs for special infrastructure, providing easy scale and rapid deployment. The Middleware solution integrates with MES platforms such as Epicor Advanced MES, Aveva MES, Rockwell, PTC, and many others.

About Sage Clarity

Sage Clarity is a leading provider of Industry 4.0 and MES Eco System applications, developing cutting edge solutions to enable the "Next Generation Manufacturing Enterprise." By combining best-of-breed software capabilities with advisory services, Sage Clarity delivers comprehensive solutions enabling enterprises to achieve a higher level of manufacturing and supply chain performance with real time visibility and valuable insights into manufacturing operations. For more information visit, http://www.SageClarity.com. or contact us 800-809-3042.

