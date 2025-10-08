Sage Growth Partners Announces New Go-to-Market, Messaging and Sales Enablement Partnership with Xealth

Baltimore-based healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm to provide strategic services and recommendations to help define the next generation of digital health innovation

BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP) , a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, has announced its newest partnership with Xealth , a digital health company that enables health systems to efficiently deploy, integrate, and manage digital health tools for improved patient care.

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation's largest health systems, connecting clinicians and patients with digital resources that extend care teams and deliver outcomes. Xealth spun out of the Providence health system in 2017.

"Xealth values meaningful partnerships and our health system and solutions providers have been instrumental on our scaling journey," said Cynthia Church, Chief Strategy Officer, Xealth. "As we embark on our next phase of growth, we sought an industry leading partner to support our growth strategy and agency needs. With Sage, we found just that."

The new partnership will begin with Sage's execution of qualitative and quantitative research to gauge markets through proprietary voice-of-customer, business and industry interviews.

"Growth is always the goal but to get there companies first need a plan, one that answers the really big questions on positioning and messaging ," said Dan D'Orazio, Sage Growth Partners' Chief Executive Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "At Sage, we do not rely only on inside-out thinking, we get outside of our client organizations and actively speak to the market, examine the buyers, scan the competitive landscape and then we are able to successfully identify key areas of value. Xealth is aligned with some of the most prominent health systems across the country, and our partnership is further testament to the great work that we have done in the digital health space."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

About Xealth

Xealth is a digital health company that enables health systems to efficiently deploy, integrate, and manage digital health tools for improved patient care. The platform allows providers to prescribe and monitor digital health content, apps, and services as easily as they would medications. Xealth spun out of the Providence health system in 2017, and investors include Advocate Health, Banner Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

