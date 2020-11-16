Sage Growth Partners Rebrands New Jersey's Largest Brain and Spine Surgery Group

BALTIMORE, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced its rebranding of New Jersey Brain and Spine, formerly North Jersey Brain and Spine Center. SGP began work in 2019, helping the leading brain and spine surgery group refine its positioning and messaging, as well as creating a comprehensive digital marketing program for the practice, including content development, social media, reputation management, and proactive media relations.

SGP worked with New Jersey Brain and Spine to engineer and communicate their reputation and expertise through a new website and visual brand. The enhanced digital presence includes a suite of video proof points that articulate the compelling success stories of the practice's patients and physicians, and demonstrates their specialized work. SGP also conducted media relations outreach resulting in 1.6 billion media impressions, including coverage by Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and more.

"Sage's work has been very well-received by our physicians, who feel the new brand is an excellent representation of our team and the work we do," said Jonathan Tamir, CEO of NJBS. "We have also seen a high degree of receptivity from patients and referrers who are better able to get to know us through our website and expanded digital presence. Thanks to Sage, we're doing a better job showing people what to expect from us—the highest levels of expertise, judgement, and compassion."

For more than 20 years, New Jersey Brain and Spine has delivered innovative, personalized, and compassionate care for patients with spinal and neurological disorders. The 16-physician practice is dedicated to physician sub-specialization, allowing doctors to immerse themselves in their area of expertise and to pursue and develop innovations within their field of neurology and neurosurgery. This focused approach includes the measured development and explanation of treatment plans that are tailored to individual patient needs. With this person-centered philosophy, New Jersey Brain and Spine has earned patient trust and achieved a reputation for leading brain and spine care, with more than 5,000 new patient visits and over 2,000 surgical procedures performed each year.

"Our team of doctors at New Jersey Brain and Spine are leading experts in their areas of subspecialization," said Reza Karimi, M.D., practice leader. "We wake up and come to work every day to save and improve lives. Marketing isn't something we often think about, but we realized we needed to be demonstrating our skills and expertise in a much different way. We turned to Sage's healthcare-only full-service marketing team because unlike generalist agencies they understand our industry and our needs. We've been thrilled with how they have taken our branding and website to the next level, more effectively communicating who we are, so we can do what we do best—neurosurgery."

"Authenticity is such a powerful force in marketing and communications," said Boh Hatter, SGP's chief marketing officer and general manager of the company's full service marketing agency. "We knew very quickly that this practice had an honest, important, and remarkable story to tell. We are honored to be working with them."

For over 20 years, the physicians and surgeons of NJBS have restored children and adults with a wide range of brain, spine and other neurological conditions to optimal health. Leaders in their field and respective subspecialties, NJBS physicians begin with conservative care and extend to highly advanced, minimally invasive procedures as needed. The NJBS team has a demonstrated track record of achieving unparalleled outcomes when treating complex neurosurgical conditions, including strokes, aneurysms, brain and spine tumors, spine pain and disorders, and movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. NJBS physicians accept many insurances and practice at the area's finest hospitals. For more information please visit njbrainspine.com.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Vocera, Livongo, Olive, iN2L, and Aperture.

