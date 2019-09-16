Sage Growth Partners Retained by Inspirata for Strategic Marketing Communications Services

BALTIMORE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that it was retained by Inspirata to reposition the company from a digital pathology firm to a provider of comprehensive cancer informatics solutions. Inspirata tapped SGP to bring clarity and cohesion to its global brand through a coordinated repositioning effort that was recently launched, including new messaging, website, and wrap-around communications services.

Having pioneered the use of digital imaging for accurate cancer diagnoses, Inspirata's solution set had outgrown its previous brand proposition. SGP shaped and launched strategic communications around Inspirata's service offerings, including: re-positioning market-facing messaging, developing new brand messaging, refreshing visual brand standards, and new website design and development. These activities were supported by a coordinated public relations and social media campaign upon launch. Inspirata is now better positioned to drive improved cancer diagnosis, treatment, performance, and research through its comprehensive cancer registry abstraction and data analysis solutions.

"Our business has been growing rapidly as we work towards our vision of delivering cancer care insights to the fingertips of those who need them, when they need them," said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. "We needed our messaging to the market to reflect our full capabilities and clearly communicate the value we bring to our partners. We interviewed some of the largest and most prominent marketing firms, and Sage Growth Partners stood out with their creative capabilities and their deep healthcare domain. Sage's combination of research, strategy, and marketing stood out when we selected them—and we used every bit of their team's interdisciplinary talent to deliver a product that my team and I are very happy with.

"Inspirata has gone from being just a market-leading digital pathology company, to delivering end-to-end solutions for the cancer care continuum," said Dan D'Orazio, SGP's CEO. "Comprehensive capabilities of that nature are not easy to bring together under one messaging umbrella. Our team's research, analysis, and ability to translate value propositions into compelling messaging and visual design were critical to this project. We're delighted to have had the opportunity to help Inspirata deliver on their promise of making every moment matter for clinicians and the cancer patients they serve."

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Inspirata, Ingenious Med, and Olive. Visit us online at www.sage-growth.com.

