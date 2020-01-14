Sage Growth Partners Selected by InsightRX for Strategic Marketing Communications

BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that it has been chosen by InsightRX for ongoing strategic marketing communications. SGP will help the precision dosing company develop its reputation as a leader in individualized drug dosing and increase demand for its cloud-based precision dosing platform.

Used by more than 100 healthcare institutions and life sciences companies throughout the US and Europe, InsightRX helps hospitals and health systems transition from one-size-fits-all drug dosing to individualized dosing at the point of care. The InsightRX Nova® platform leverages patient-specific data, quantitative pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's pharmacological profile and guide treatment decisions. InsightRX Apollo® is an analytics and reporting platform for clinical metrics that also enables the discovery of novel factors that impact drug efficacy and toxicity. Together, Nova and Apollo comprise an end-to-end precision dosing solution that helps pharmacy professionals predict and optimize dosing regimens, reach and maintain clinical targets, monitor clinical outcomes, and improve performance over time.

Since InsightRX was founded in 2015, the company has raised more than $13 million, most recently in a $10 million Series A funding led by HealthX Ventures that closed in September 2019.

"As InsightRX continues to expand and mature, we will need to focus on educating the market to help make clinicians aware of the value that precision dosing can bring to patients," said Sirj Goswami, CEO and Co-founder of InsightRX. "We're looking forward to this partnership with SGP, whose deep healthcare expertise will be critical to building market awareness."

"This is a very exciting time for a quickly growing company," said Boh Hatter, SGP CMO and General Manager, Marketing. "InsightRX is well-positioned to grow robust market share for its Nova and Apollo platforms in 2020. Our multidisciplinary marketing team looks forward to helping InsightRX assert its reputation and brand as scientifically rigorous thought leaders and the leading company for precision dosing software."

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile to guide treatment decisions.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Inspirata, Livongo, Ingenious Med, and North Jersey Brain and Spine. Visit us online at www.sage-growth.com .

