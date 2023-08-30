Sage Music School Announces Grand Opening Celebration

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Music ®, an award winning music school that transforms students into musicians, announces San Antonio Grand Opening Celebration.

Founded in New York City, Sage Music moved its headquarters to San Antonio during the pandemic and recently finished construction on its new headquarters: a gorgeous, landmark building conveniently located in midtown with dedicated parking and a concert stage.

Since the soft launch in May, Sage Music has earned 36 glowing five-star reviews on google, and continues to impress new students with their different approach to learning. Students have flown to Sage Music from as far as Australia to take lessons in this unique system.

Students include beginners and hobbyists to Saturday Night Live Cast members, professional Broadway performers, and Emmy winners coming from 46 US States and 16 foreign countries.

"We've always focused on giving excellent music lessons and client service, but we've been missing the community our brick and mortar locations provided. We're so grateful to have a new home so we can invite more great people into our musical community", says founder, Jason Sagebiel.

Members of the media and the general public are invited to attend the Grand Opening Celebration events:

Open House : September 9 , 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Tour the school and get free music lessons on any instrument with expert teachers.

: , - Tour the school and get free music lessons on any instrument with expert teachers. Grand Opening Concert : September 9 , 6:00 p.m.

: , 6:00 p.m. Grand Opening Celebration : September 9 , 7:00 p.m.

Due to limited availability, please RSVP at https://www.sagemusic.co/events/

About Sage Music

Sage Music® is not your ordinary music school. With a goal of transforming students into musicians, the school's unique curriculum, technology, and Arpeggio® music lesson system are derived from the science and psychology of learning, holistic approaches, and community.

ARPEGGIO® was developed by Sagebiel after his experience of re-learning music after he suffered a brain injury in the Iraq War, where he served as a U.S. Marine Scout-Sniper. ARPEGGIO® guarantees the best musical training and customer service is given for every lesson taught.

Mr. Sagebiel has been featured and made numerous media appearances including Houston Chronicle, New York Magazine, Washington Times, Fora.tv, WPAT 930AM Radio, WNYC's Soundcheck, KUHA's The Front Row, WQXR's New Sounds, NY1 News and many others! He has given 30+ world premiere performances, including works by Grammy and Emmy winning artists, and conducted at Carnegie Hall. He is the subject of two books: Martin Daughtry's Listening to War, and Jon Pieslak's SoundTargets.

Media Contact:

Jason Sagebiel

[email protected]

(210) 664-1100

SOURCE Sage Music