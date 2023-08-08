Sage Music School Hosts Back-To-School Open House

Visitors Get Free Music Lessons All Day

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Music , an award winning music school that transforms students into musicians, will host their first annual Back To School Open House at Sage Music, 209 W. Poplar St., San Antonio, T.X. 78212 on August 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the landmark facility, meet the staff, and take music lessons on any instrument.

This event is free and open to the public. Music lessons are offered on a first come, first served basis. Register here to guarantee admission. Students can choose from guitar, piano, voice, violin, cello, flute, clarinet, saxophone, drums, ukulele, trumpet, and more.

"When children choose their own musical instrument, they are much more committed to learning it", said Jason Sagebiel, Sage Music founder. "We are proud to offer this no cost opportunity for students to try any instrument. Parents will be happy with the increased commitment to learning."

About Sage Music

Sage Music® is not your ordinary music school. With a goal of transforming students into musicians, the school's unique curriculum and Arpeggio® music lesson system are derived from the science and psychology of learning, holistic approaches to well-being, and community.

ARPEGGIO® was developed by Sagebiel after his experience of re-learning music after he suffered a brain injury in the Iraq War, where he served as a U.S. Marine. ARPEGGIO® guarantees the best musical training and customer service is given for every lesson taught.

Sage Music offers music lessons on all instruments to students of all ages. Founded in New York, New York, Sage Music is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit our website at www.sagemusic.co .

Mr. Sagebiel has been featured and made numerous media appearances including Houston Chronicle, New York Magazine, Washington Times, Fora.tv, WPAT 930AM Radio, WNYC's Soundcheck, KUHA's The Front Row, WQXR's New Sounds, NY1 News and many others! He has given 30+ world premiere performances, including works by Grammy and Emmy winning artists, and conducted at Carnegie Hall. He is the subject of two books: Martin Daughtry's Listening to War, and Jon Pieslak's SoundTargets.

Media Contact:

Mr. Jason Sagebiel, Sage Music

209 W. Poplar St., San Antonio, TX 78212

(210) 664-1100

SOURCE Sage Music