Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch

The Piney Valley Ranch is a 30,000-acre mountain paradise. The Piney River flows right through the ranch, providing exclusive private access to guests of Sage Outdoor Adventures. This stretch of water has never been available to the public. In the past this stretch of river was offered only to a private fishing club with dues exceeding $100,000 per member. This river commanded these prices because of its rare combination of quality fishing, remoteness and stunning beauty.

The team at Sage Outdoor Adventures was able to secure this premier fishing lease thanks to a longstanding relationship with the owners of Piney Valley Ranch, who also own nearby Castle Peak Ranch. At the Castle Peak Ranch, Sage Outdoor Adventures has offered ATV tours, snowmobiling, horseback riding and sporting clays for the past seven years.

Beginning in the summer of 2018, Sage Outdoor Adventures will offer full-day trips to this remote, private stretch of the Piney River. Trips will include side-by-side ATVs to navigate the ranch, high-end fly fishing gear, and a gourmet lunch. Transportation to and from Vail and Beaver creek is also included.

The ranch will be limited to very few fishing guests each day to maintain a high quality experience. Sage Outdoor Adventures places a high priority on the quality of the fishing, the undisturbed wilderness experience, and the quality of guest service.

In addition to the incredible Piney River fishery, guests of Sage Outdoor Adventures will have access to two private lakes on the Piney Valley Ranch. These lakes offer the perfect location for a day of fishing, canoeing, hiking and experiencing the scenic Colorado backcountry with family or friends.

These private lake trips may be tailored to individual groups and will include a gourmet picnic on the lake. Just minutes from the Vail Valley, these mountain lake getaways are well suited to corporate events and other groups.

The exclusive fishing lease on the Piney Valley Ranch also includes a premier section of private water on the Eagle River. Here, Sage Outdoor Adventures will offer half-day trips just a few minutes from Vail and Beaver Creek.

In addition to these new private waters, Sage Outdoor Adventures will continue to offer fly fishing float trips on the Eagle and Colorado Rivers.

About Sage Outdoor Adventures: Headquartered in Vail, Colorado, Sage is a client-focused organization, whose goal it is to facilitate creating memories, connecting with family and friends, and most of all, just plain having fun. Offering whitewater rafting, ATV tours, horseback riding, fishing, sporting clays and snowmobiling, everything is planned and executed with one goal in mind: the guest experience. Learn more at sageoutdooradventures.com.

Contact: Joe Tomasic

Sage Outdoor Adventures

970-476-3700

joet@sageoutdooradventures.com

SOURCE Sage Outdoor Adventures

