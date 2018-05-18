Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost

Sage Outdoor Adventures has operated on this stretch of river for years, enjoying the newly renovated BLM river access point located near Dotsero, Colorado. When a piece of land adjacent to the boat launch became available, Sage jumped at the opportunity.

The land had previously been used as a storage facility and required major renovations. Immediately following the purchase, the team at Sage Outdoor Adventures cleaned the property and hauled away more than 30,000 pounds of trash and more than 200 abandoned tires.

"We immediately received calls from neighbors, thanking us for getting things cleaned up on the property," said Joe Tomasic General Manager at Sage Outdoor Adventures.

Sage has already begun work to renovate the property into Colorado River Sports, a recreation based entertainment facility. It will serve as a river outpost for Sage's rafting trips, providing a meeting point and lunch spot for guests.

Sage Outdoor Adventures plans to launch several new programs at the site, including daily river rentals. Open to the public, Sage will offer equipment rentals for unguided trips. The available equipment will include stand-up paddleboards, duckies, rafts and tubes. A river shuttle service will be available. Additionally, projected for Summer 2019 Sage does intend on offering a full service dinning facility available to everyone enjoying the area in and around Colorado River Sports.

Along with river rentals, Sage plans to offer bicycle rentals at the Dotsero outpost. These will include E-bikes, comfort bikes and high-performance road bikes. The rental location offers easy access to the Glenwood Canyon bike path and many other local trails.

The leadership team at Sage Outdoor Adventures includes serious bike enthusiasts, and the company intends to grow their cycling program. Owner Cole Bangert is an avid biker and competed professionally on the World Cup Downhill Circuit. Cole represented the US at three World Championships in Italy, New Zealand Scotland.

Sage General Manager Joe Tomasic is an accomplished bike mechanic and has nearly a decade of experience in the cycling industry.

River and Bike Rentals will be available beginning in June 2018. The Dotsero facility will officially break ground in the fall of 2018 and is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2019.

About Sage Outdoor Adventures: Headquartered in Vail, Colorado, Sage is a client-focused organization, whose goal it is to facilitate creating memories, connecting with family and friends, and most of all, just plain having fun. Offering whitewater rafting, ATV tours, horseback riding, fishing, sporting clays and snowmobiling, everything is planned and executed with one goal in mind: the guest experience. Learn more at sageoutdooradventures.com.

