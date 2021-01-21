Sage Path Acquires Bruce D. Chambers Financial Acquisition rounds out a holistic approach to financial services.

"We are excited for this step forward in our vision to provide all of our clients a clear journey through their financial world. At Sage Path, we believe in providing advice and guidance to help increase all elements of financial life." says Jason Fuchs, Managing Director, Sage Path Financial Advisors. "Bruce D. Chambers Financial acquisition enhances Sage Path's ability to provide estate and holistic retirement planning. This acquisition allows us to cover our client's financial needs from professional life to retirement and creating the legacy they envision."

Benefits of the acquisition include:

Improved technical resources

An abundance of key professional relationships

Added flexibility and suite of financial products and services

About Sage Path Financial Advisors: Providing financial advice and guidance. Sage Path helps improve all elements of your financial life, whenever, however you need it.

About Bruce D. Chambers Financial: Chambers Financial offered tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, estate and trust taxes for many decades in the Saint Augustine area.

Jason Fuchs, AAMS®

Managing Director

Sage Path Financial Advisors

904-366-9388

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Path Financial Advisors

Related Links

https://www.sagepathfa.com

