Sage Path Financial Advisors Expanding Rapidly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Path Financial Advisors is happy to announce the recent hire of Amanda Hickman. The new hire enhances our ability to continue providing wholistic financial guidance and retirement planning for our clients, with a high level of customer service.

"We are thrilled to be expanding so rapidly. Amanda will enhance our ability to follow our vision to provide all of our clients a clear journey through their financial world," says Jason Fuchs, Managing Director, Sage Path Financial Advisors. "Amanda brings over 10 years of experience to the table along with a strong track record of high performance, problem solving, and customer service. Amanda is both a powerful resource in the workplace and a kindhearted soul."

Benefits of the new hire include:



Improved operational processes

Enhanced customer service

Added financial planning and problem-solving capabilities

About Sage Path Financial Advisors: Providing financial advice and guidance. Sage Path helps improve all elements of your financial life, whenever, however you need it.

Jason Fuchs, AAMS®

Managing Director

Sage Path Financial Advisors

904-366-9388

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Path Financial Advisors

