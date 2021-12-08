SAGE Scholars Creates 'Sage Secure,' First No-Cost Accidental Death Benefit at 443 Member Colleges

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGE Scholars Educational Foundation has created the first no-cost accidental death benefit for the family of students enrolled in one of 443 SAGE Scholars member colleges and universities nationwide.

Termed SAGE Secure, it is designed to help prevent the student from suffering financially and possibly dropping out of school if his or her family's primary wage earner dies from an accidental bodily injury.

"We recognize the devastating impact the sudden death of a student's parent or the main source of support has on the family's financial health and specifically the ongoing ability to afford and attend college," says Dr. James B. Johnston, founder/chairman of SAGE Scholars, the parent organization.

"This is why we are committed to providing financial assistance that eases the grieving process for our member students during this incredibly difficult time," he adds.

According to Dr. Johnston the amount of the SAGE Secure scholarship will be $5,000 or the "expected family contribution, whichever is the lesser."

Bob Bartlett, president of the Michigan Colleges Alliance, commented, "for a quarter century, SAGE Scholars has been a forerunner of affordability and student access in private higher education. The SAGE Secure program is another example of SAGE ingenuity and leadership at a time of unprecedented need in college financing."



SAGE Secure is a service of Philadelphia-based SAGE Scholars, the nation's oldest and largest private college preparation and funding organization. Its goal is to bridge the gap between students who want an affordable private college education with colleges that will guarantee tuition discounts for member families—at no cost to the student, family or college. Through its Tuition Rewards® program, offered by employers, health insurers, financial institutions and non-profits, it offers a maximum discount of up to one year's tuition, spread equally over four years of full-time undergraduate education.

