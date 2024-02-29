SAGE TITLE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based real estate title and escrow agency, Sage Title Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Laina Hammond as the company's first Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Hammond, who co-owns Sage Title with her husband, CEO Read Hammond, brings more than two decades of legal and leadership experience into her new role. Prior to joining Sage Title, Ms. Hammond served as Managing Director of litigation finance firm Validity Finance and as Principal of Houston law firm Shipley Snell Montgomery LLP. As Sage Title's COO, Ms. Hammond leads and enhances the company's business operations and compliance and guides its strategic growth.

Laina Hammond, Chief Operating Officer, Sage Title Company

"Sage Title is at an important inflection point and poised for substantial growth in the coming years," said Read Hammond. "We are thrilled that Laina is helping us develop and execute our growth plan while ensuring that Sage Title continues to deliver the exceptional service that our clients have come to expect from us. Laina brings a unique combination of business and legal acumen, emotional intelligence, and tenacity that will add tremendous value to our company."

"With Read at the helm, Sage Title has earned a reputation as a sophisticated, trusted, and responsive partner to parties in real estate transactions of all sizes and scopes," Laina Hammond said. "I am excited to work with Read and his team to meet the growing demand for Sage Title's unparalleled expertise and personalized customer service."

About Sage Title Company

Sage Title Company is an independently owned, full-service title and escrow agency based in Houston, Texas. Sage Title Company issues title insurance for four leading nationwide underwriters and provides closing and escrow services for commercial and residential real estate transactions in all market sectors. In each transaction, Sage Title works closely with all stakeholders to achieve a smooth and efficient closing no matter the complexity. Sage Title is redefining title insurance by going above and beyond to solve challenges, close deals, and achieve clients' goals. For more, visit www.sagetitleco.com.

