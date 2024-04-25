Sage Veterinary Imaging Welcomes New President

Veteran Animal Health Thought Leader Joins Team

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Veterinary Imaging (SVI) has welcomed Peter Selover to its team as president and chief operating officer. Selover had previously served as chief executive officer of Exubrion Therapeutics.

Selover will assume responsibility for SVI operations including management, human resources, finance and veterinary outreach. SVI founder, Dr. Jaime Sage, will maintain her role in providing the highest quality veterinary imaging to referring veterinarians and their clients.

"We are all very excited to welcome Pete to the team," Dr. Sage said. "By assuming the business management of the imaging centers, I'm able to focus exclusively on maintaining the highest standards of care in providing human-quality imaging to our patients, and training the next generation of veterinary radiologists." In addition to the three Sage Veterinary Imaging centers in Texas and Utah, SVI is one of only 25 residency programs accredited by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) as a teaching hospital.

Selover has a proven track record of growing businesses. Most recently he was CEO of Exubrion Therapeutics. He also had leadership roles at Nutrivert, where he was founder and CFO, and Merial (now Boehringer Ingelheim) as head of corporate development. He is a graduate of Purdue University and the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business.

"My passion is to build successful businesses and work with talented, motivated people in achieving success," he said. "Dr. Sage and her team are meeting the growing need for higher quality veterinary imaging. My addition to the team will enable her to be laser-focused on excellent patient care. She has a vision for the practice to always push to a higher level of veterinary radiology. I'm excited to be part of the team."

About Sage Veterinary Imaging

Diagnostic services at the three SVI centers include:

3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). MRI uses a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs, soft tissues, and other internal body structures. MRI has been used for more than 30 years in veterinary medicine to diagnose or assess brain tumors, slipped discs, spinal cancer, inner ear infections, liver shunts, ACL tears, lameness, and various joint injuries. The 3T MRI offers twice the accuracy in half the time.

MRI uses a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs, soft tissues, and other internal body structures. MRI has been used for more than 30 years in veterinary medicine to diagnose or assess brain tumors, slipped discs, spinal cancer, inner ear infections, liver shunts, ACL tears, lameness, and various joint injuries. The 3T MRI offers twice the accuracy in half the time. 128-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner ; A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body including bones, muscles, fat, organs and blood vessels. The 128-slice CT scanner offers more detectors than a 16 or 64 slice CT, larger volume coverage and shorter scan times.

; A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body including bones, muscles, fat, organs and blood vessels. The 128-slice CT scanner offers more detectors than a 16 or 64 slice CT, larger volume coverage and shorter scan times. High-resolution console ultrasound . Ultrasound enables the veterinary team to visualize disease processes more clearly and perform biopsies more accurately. Ultrasound is commonly used to diagnose conditions such as liver disease, kidney disease, pancreatitis, intestinal foreign-body obstruction, and abdominal cancer.

. Ultrasound enables the veterinary team to visualize disease processes more clearly and perform biopsies more accurately. Ultrasound is commonly used to diagnose conditions such as liver disease, kidney disease, pancreatitis, intestinal foreign-body obstruction, and abdominal cancer. Echocardiography with full workups. An electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) records the electrical signals in the heart and can quickly detect heart problems and monitor the heart's health.

An electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) records the electrical signals in the heart and can quickly detect heart problems and monitor the heart's health. Image-guided biopsies. An image-guided biopsy allows the veterinarian to biopsy suspicious areas that can't readily be seen or felt through the skin. Using an imaging technique such as ultrasound, the veterinarian can guide the biopsy needle into the best position to obtain a sample of suspicious cells.

Nuclear medicine. Veterinary nuclear medicine uses very small, tracer amounts of radioactive molecules to diagnose diseases involving bone, soft tissues and vessels. This can be effective when diagnosing bone lesions, soft tissue tumors and sites of infection. Additionally, SVI offers specialized radio-therapies for treatment of feline hypertension and canine osteoarthritis.

SVI currently has two imaging centers in Texas – Round Rock (serving the Austin area) and Spring, near Houston; the third location is in Sandy, Utah, serving the Salt Lake City area.

About Dr. Jaime Sage, DVM, MS, DACVR

Dr. Sage is a leader in veterinary imaging worldwide. She recently completed a term as president of the CT/MRI Society of the American College of Veterinary Radiology. She has issued more than 30,000 MRI reports over the past 17 years and lectures frequently at meetings and conferences worldwide.

Dr. Sage received her veterinary training at Texas A&M. After completing a radiology residency, she received further training as an MRI specialist with Patrick Gavin, PhD, DACVR/RO, one of the early pioneers of veterinary MRI.

More Information

Information about Sage Veterinary Imaging and its services can be found at www.sageveterinary.com. High res images are available by emailing [email protected].

Sharon Polk, 913-221-5834; [email protected]

SOURCE Sage Veterinary Imaging