SageÉlan Network Expands With Launch of Medloopa and TrialEntra

The expansion builds on SageÉlan Network's growing ecosystem, which includes happyactually, a wellbeing platform focused on helping people strengthen the areas of life that shape happiness and personal growth, and Hapmetry, a measurement and insight platform connected to the happyactually ecosystem. With the addition of Medloopa and TrialEntra, SageÉlan Network is extending its work into care coordination and clinical trial discovery while continuing to support a broader vision for wellbeing, health navigation, and innovation.

Medloopa is a consumer care coordination platform that helps people organize doctors, appointments, visit notes, medications, care tasks, and follow-up for themselves, their household, or someone they support. TrialEntra is a clinical trial discovery and education platform of SageÉlan Foundation designed to help patients, families, caregivers, and communities better understand and explore clinical trial opportunities.

"People are carrying more health and care responsibility in daily life, often across multiple doctors, systems, family members, and decisions," said Miriam Schwarz, Founder and CEO of SageÉlan. "The expansion of SageÉlan Network with Medloopa and TrialEntra reflects our commitment to building practical tools that help people organize care, understand options, and feel less alone as they navigate health and wellbeing."

Medloopa addresses the everyday burden of care coordination by giving users one private place to track doctors, appointments, visit prep, notes, medications, and follow-up tasks. Built for organization, not clinical care, Medloopa keeps users in full control of what they enter, making their care details easier to find, review, and follow up on.

TrialEntra focuses on making clinical trial information more approachable, offering a clearer way to discover trials, review eligibility criteria, and explore participation with more confidence. Listings draw on publicly available trial registry data, giving people a transparent starting point for learning about clinical research opportunities.

The launch of Medloopa and TrialEntra is being introduced through the first video in a new SageÉlan Network expansion series. The video presents SageÉlan Network's next phase and highlights how the platforms support people at different points in their health and wellbeing journeys.

"Care coordination and clinical trial access are often treated as separate issues, but in real life they are connected by the same need for clarity," Schwarz said. "People need tools that help them organize what is happening today and understand what possibilities may exist for tomorrow. Medloopa and TrialEntra were created to support that need."

As SageÉlan Network continues to grow, SageÉlan plans to develop additional platforms, content, and resources connected to wellbeing, health navigation, care support, clinical trial education, and innovation.

Medloopa is available at https://medloopa.com. TrialEntra is available at https://trialentra.org. The SageÉlan Network expansion video is available at https://sageelan.com/network.

About SageÉlan

SageÉlan is a growing network of platforms, tools, and resources focused on wellbeing, health navigation, care support, clinical trial access, and practical life organization. The SageÉlan Network includes platforms such as happyactually, Hapmetry, Medloopa, and TrialEntra, each designed to help people become more informed, organized, and empowered across different areas of life, health, and wellbeing.

About Medloopa

Medloopa is a consumer care coordination platform that helps people organize doctors, appointments, visit notes, medications, care tasks, and follow-up for themselves, their household, or someone they support. Medloopa is designed to provide a private, practical place to manage care information and reduce the everyday burden of staying organized across multiple providers and care needs.

Medloopa™. U.S. trademark application pending (Ser. No. 99884317). U.S. provisional patent application 64/092,850 pending.

About TrialEntra

TrialEntra is a clinical trial discovery and education platform of SageÉlan Foundation, designed to help people explore clinical trial opportunities and better understand the clinical research process. TrialEntra supports patients, families, caregivers, and communities by making clinical trial information more approachable, accessible, and easier to navigate.

TrialEntra. U.S. patent application 64/094,248 pending.

Media Contact

Miriam Schwarz

CEO & CPO

[email protected]

www.sageelan.com

SOURCE SageÉlan LLC