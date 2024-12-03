SageMedic Corp. Announces Formation of Its Business Advisory Board to Accelerate Adoption of Its Functional Precision Oncology Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageMedic Corp (SAGE), an emerging leader in functional precision oncology, today announces the formation of its Business Advisory Board, designed to complement its existing Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. This complementary board structure integrates both business and scientific insights, focusing on the early adoption of the SAGE Oncotest™, a functional precision oncology platform to identify the optimal treatment for cancer patients.

"We are honored to have such distinguished experts join our Business Advisory Board," said Dr. Christian Apfel, President & CEO of SageMedic. "With their guidance, SAGE is poised to expand its reach in functional precision oncology, helping oncologists make more informed, individualized treatment decisions.

Members of the SAGE Business Advisory Board:

Archelle Georgiou , MD – Physician, author, and former Chief Medical Officer at United Health Group, Dr. Georgiou brings a unique perspective, integrating patient, physician, and payer insights to support patient-centered business strategies at SAGE.

– Physician, author, and former Chief Medical Officer at United Health Group, Dr. Georgiou brings a unique perspective, integrating patient, physician, and payer insights to support patient-centered business strategies at SAGE. Scott Minick , MBA – As a former Managing Director and Venture Partner at Arch Venture Partners and Board Director at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Mr. Minick offers invaluable guidance on scaling biotech innovations and strategic investment.

– As a former Managing Director and Venture Partner at Arch Venture Partners and Board Director at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Mr. Minick offers invaluable guidance on scaling biotech innovations and strategic investment. Mika Newton – CEO of xCures and Editorial Board Member of AI in Precision Oncology, Mr. Newton specializes in forging alliances within AI-powered precision medicine, supporting SAGE's growth in data-driven commercial partnerships.

– CEO of xCures and Editorial Board Member of AI in Precision Oncology, Mr. Newton specializes in forging alliances within AI-powered precision medicine, supporting SAGE's growth in data-driven commercial partnerships. Michael Seiden , MD, PhD – Former CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center, Chief Medical Officer of McKesson, and President of the US Oncology Network, Dr. Seiden's clinical expertise as a medical oncologist combined with his deep business leadership experience helps guide SAGE in navigating complex healthcare systems.

– Former CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center, Chief Medical Officer of McKesson, and President of the US Oncology Network, Dr. Seiden's clinical expertise as a medical oncologist combined with his deep business leadership experience helps guide SAGE in navigating complex healthcare systems. Jeffrey Venstrom , MD – Former SVP of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at GRAIL, Dr. Venstrom provides strategic insights on advancing precision medicine initiatives, particularly in navigating regulatory pathways and enhancing clinical integration within oncology networks.

About SageMedic Corp:

SageMedic Corp. is at the forefront of functional precision medicine, revolutionizing oncology treatment outcomes with the SAGE Oncotest™. This AI-augmented, in-vitro, live 3D microtumor precision oncology platform redefines cancer care by surpassing traditional genomic testing capabilities. It provides precise, actionable insights, enabling oncologists to tailor highly personalized treatment strategies based on each patient's unique tumor biology. SageMedic's vision with the SAGE Oncotest™ is to double the chances of a tumor response, enhance quality of life, and increase overall survival, all while potentially reducing healthcare costs.

Media Contact:

Mara Quigley

661-255-8283

[email protected]

SOURCE SageMedic Corp.