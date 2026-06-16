Sagent appoints Kenneth Posner as CFO

Posner will help drive growth in Dara, Sagent's next-generation mortgage technology

COPPELL, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, the mortgage industry's leading provider of cloud- and AI-native servicing technology, today announced the appointment of Kenneth Posner as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for financial operations and strategy.

Posner joins Sagent with over 30 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry. He led strategy and investor relations at Mr. Cooper Group, which grew to become the country's largest servicer prior to its acquisition by Rocket Companies. He was a co-founder of Capital Bank Financial Corporation, which acquired and recapitalized banks in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis. Previously, Posner was senior research analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he covered mortgage, financial, and fintech companies.

"Ken's ability to connect market insight with execution is exceptional, as is his discipline in driving long-term value," said Sagent Chairman and CEO Chris Marshall. "His experience across banking, capital markets, and servicing will help Sagent continue to grow with focus and strength."

Sridhar Sharma, President of Sagent, added, "Ken's financial and strategic insights will be critically important as we scale Dara, our game-changing mortgage servicing system, into the industry's leading platform."

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team with deep expertise in mortgage technology and a company which is bringing radical new capabilities to the industry," said Posner.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use Sagent's flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights across full market cycles. Sagent's Dara platform is the industry's first cloud‑native, end‑to‑end mortgage servicing system. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Claire Lee

clairelee@rational360.com

SOURCE Sagent