Land Home Financial Services will deploy Dara by Sagent to Modernize End-to-End Mortgage Servicing

COPPELL, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading mortgage servicing fintech software company, today announced that Land Home Financial Services, Inc. will deploy Dara by Sagent, the industry's first end-to-end, real-time mortgage servicing platform, to power its core, consumer, and default operations.

Land Home is a community-focused mortgage lender for Housing Finance Agencies (HFAs), supporting a broad range of mission-driven lending programs nationwide. By implementing Dara, Land Home plans to modernize its servicing operations with unified workflows, real-time data, and an improved experience for consumers, investors, and their servicing teams.

"The planned deployment reflects Land Home's need to support complex specialty servicing operations, including the servicing and reperformance of both performing and non-performing loans, while maintaining a consumer-first, relationship-centric servicing model", said Sagent CEO Chris Marshall.

Under the agreement, Land Home will implement the entire suite of Dara products, including Dara Core, Dara Consumer, Dara Default, Dara Analytics, Dara Claims, Dara Invoice and AI Docs.

"From the beginning, the foundation of Land Home has been centered around a community lending model that puts long-term relationships first, even as our servicing needs grow more complex," said Chris Wittrig, Senior Vice President, CIO for Land Home. "Dara gives us a modern, unified platform to support our work with Housing Finance Agencies, GSE's, financial institutions, and specialty servicing clients, while improving transparency, efficiency, and outcomes for the homeowners we serve."

Land Home has been partnered with Sagent for the last 5 years, and the move to Dara represents the next phase in their relationship. Land Home will be an industry-leader in unifying their servicing ecosystem around a single, real-time platform built specifically for modern mortgage servicing with an emphasis on delivering a world-class consumer experience.

"By moving to Dara, Land Home is positioning itself to handle specialty servicing complexity at scale, while delivering a simpler, more efficient and connected experience across the entire mortgage servicing lifecycle", said Sagent President Sridhar Sharma. "Designed from the ground up, Dara streamlines complexity and delivers no‑touch/low‑touch efficiency with unified data and experiences throughout the servicing lifecycle."

Dara by Sagent is the industry's first cloud-native, end-to-end mortgage servicing platform, unifying core servicing, consumer experience, default management, analytics, claims, AI-driven document workflows, and loan transfers into a single system with real-time data and open API connectivity.

About Land Home Financial Services

Founded in 1988, Land Home Financial Services, Inc. is a privately owned, nationwide mortgage lender and servicer with a strong focus on community lending. Land Home supports a broad range of lending programs and serves as a master servicer for Housing Finance Agencies, helping expand access to homeownership through mission-driven lending initiatives. Headquartered in Concord, California, Land Home is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and has retail branches located across the country.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world's leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

