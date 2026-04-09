Evergreen Home Loans Selects Dara by Sagent to Power Modern, End-to-end Mortgage Servicing

COPPELL, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology, today announced that Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct mortgage lender headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, has selected Dara® by Sagent — the industry's most modern cloud-native, end-to-end mortgage servicing platform, to support scalable growth, operational efficiency, and a more connected homeowner experience.

Evergreen Home Loans has built its reputation on delivering loans On Time and As Promised®, combining high-touch service with innovative programs such as Security Plus Seller Guarantee™ and CashUp® by Evergreen. As the company expands, it now takes a deliberate approach to modernize and streamline servicing operations with real-time data, automation, lifecycle transparency, and a superior consumer experience — making Sagent's Dara the clear choice to support its client retention and market growth strategies.

"As we move into new markets, we need a servicing platform that can scale with us while enhancing the experience our customers and loan officers expect," said Scott Rodeman, Vice President of Servicing and Customer Care at Evergreen. "Dara provides the modern servicing foundation we need to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and elevate the homeowner experience. As we make the switch from our former servicing system, Dara now provides us with a more modern, nimble, and streamlined platform that complements our aggressive growth strategy."

Dara by Sagent is the industry's only servicing platform that unifies core servicing, consumer experience, default management, analytics, claims, AI-driven document workflows, and loan transfers into one single system. Delivering real-time data with open-API connectivity, Dara enables servicers to reduce manual processes, increase efficiency, maintain compliance, and adapt quickly as market conditions evolve.

"Evergreen Home Loans is a growth-oriented lender with a strong culture rooted in care, accountability, and long-term relationships," said Chris Marshall, Sagent CEO. "By selecting Dara, Evergreen is positioning its servicing operation for modern scale while improving the borrower experience that differentiates the company."

Dara is revolutionizing America's $14 trillion mortgage industry by significantly increasing efficiency in both time and cost, while also providing an exceptional user experience for the servicer and the borrower. "Dara delivers strategic technological advantages for Evergreen, with advanced AI-enabled workflow, automation, and decisioning that is supported by robust compliance guardrails built into the core platform." said Sridhar Sharma, Sagent President. "We are excited to partner with Evergreen as they bring innovative customer-centric products to life and we share their passion for focusing on the small details that collectively make a big difference."

About Evergreen Home Loans®

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Evergreen Home Loans™ is a full-service direct lender with a robust presence across the United States. We're licensed in 29 states and have more than 56 branch locations. For over 38 years, we've focused on one thing: helping people achieve homeownership. We offer a variety of loan types, including FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, refinancing, and construction loans, while delivering On Time and As Promised®. Our commitment extends beyond transactions; we believe our solutions provide financial stability and contribute to the creation of generational wealth for the communities we serve.

Learn more at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. Visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ for licensing information.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use Sagent's flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights across full market cycles. Sagent's Dara platform is the industry's first cloud-native, end-to-end mortgage servicing system. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Sagent