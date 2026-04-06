Sagent Behavioral Health Announces Shawna Gisch as CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent Behavioral Health ("Sagent") announced the appointment of Shawna Gisch as Chief Executive Officer effective April 6, succeeding Mark Peterson, who will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors. Gisch brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience across UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, and Optum Rx, with deep expertise in Medicaid, healthcare policy, and large‑scale operational management.

Under Peterson's leadership, Sagent completed a significant transformation, including the acquisition and integration of Ellie Mental Health's 23 Minnesota clinics and the company's rebrand from six brands including Nystrom & Associates to Sagent Behavioral Health. These initiatives strengthened Sagent's market position, expanded its clinical footprint, and created a more scalable platform for future growth.

"From the outset, my role was to guide Sagent through a critical period of transition and position the organization for long‑term success," said Peterson. "Shawna brings the operational discipline, policy expertise, and commitment to access that will accelerate Sagent's next phase of growth. The Board and I have full confidence in her ability to lead the organization forward."

Gisch is recognized for her ability to navigate complex healthcare systems while driving operational performance and expanding access to care, particularly for those populations living with mental healthcare needs. Her background includes leading large teams, managing high-impact portfolios, and advancing initiatives that improve affordability and outcomes for underserved populations.

"I'm honored to join Sagent at such a pivotal moment," said Gisch. "The organization has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to partnering with the team to expand access to high‑quality behavioral health services, strengthen clinical support, and deepen collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem."

As CEO, Gisch will oversee Sagent's continued efforts to scale its behavioral health platform, enhance operational efficiency, and build strategic partnerships that support sustainable growth.

About Sagent Behavioral Health

Sagent Behavioral Health is an organization dedicated to offering therapy, psychiatry, and other mental health services to patients ages 3+ and adults. Sagent has over 80 clinic locations and 2,000 employees across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and North Dakota.

SOURCE Nystrom & Associates, Ltd. dba Sagent Behavioral Health