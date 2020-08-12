Sagent Included On 2020 Inc. 5000 List: Recognized As One Of The Most Successful Companies In America

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a global provider of communications network equipment, repair solutions and maintenance services, announced today that it was featured on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company posted an 84 percent increase in revenue from 2016 to 2019.

"At Sagent, we show up every day for our customers and are committed to our 'nothing-to-hide' approach," said Sagent CEO Gordon Smith. "We're thrilled to have our accomplishments recognized by Inc. Magazine. I'm grateful to all of the companies that trust us with their networks and to each and every one of our employees – they make it all possible."

Sagent was founded nearly two decades ago, and today, the company processes more than two million network assets per year. Thousands of customers in over 80 countries have turned to Sagent – including tier-1 telcos, wireless carriers, cable MSOs, Fortune 500s, and even the OEMs themselves.

In 2019, the company launched Sagent Insights: a business intelligence reporting platform that captures and analyzes massive quantities of data and ultimately drives efficiencies that save customers money. The platform helped catapult the business, differentiating Sagent's offerings from competitors.

The Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America honors all sizes of success. To qualify, a company must be privately-owned in the United States, have started earning revenue by March 31, 2016, and had revenue of $1M+ in 2016 and $2M+ in 2019. Revenue in 2019 must be greater than 2016.

About Sagent

Sagent helps customers lower total cost of network ownership and risk of downtime. When there is a need to repair, reuse, replace, or resell network equipment, network operators get the advanced business analytics and network support services required to make the best decisions possible. Sagent takes a nothing-to-hide approach—no hidden data, no hidden risks, and no hidden agenda—so customers finally know what their network knows. That's why companies in over 80 countries have turned to Sagent since 2001. Today we serve thousands of tier-one telcos, cable MSOs, Fortune 500s, and even the OEMs themselves, and our 130,000-square-foot facility ships more than two million parts per year. For more information about Sagent please visit Sagent.net.

