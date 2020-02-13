Sagent Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Partnership

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of communications network equipment, repair and maintenance services globally, today announced that the company joined the SmartWay® Partnership, a collaboration between U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and industry to work towards more cost-effective and environmentally efficient freight transportation.

As a Green Market provider, Sagent works to divert all possible electronics from waste streams though remarketing and resale programs, further limiting its environmental impact through reduced truck rolls and related emissions. "Last year we reduced downstream waste by diverting over 2.5 million pounds of material," said Shawn Grennan, Vice President at Sagent. "Our commitment to environmental sustainability will be enhanced as we leverage our SmartWay partnership to find new ways to reduce emissions as we deploy communications hardware to our clients across the globe."

The SmartWay Partnership is a domestic and international freight and supply chain program that manages data for more than 3,500 partners across all domestic shipping modes in both the United States and Canada. Under this program, freight shippers, carriers and SmartWay logistics companies work together with the EPA to measure, benchmark and improve logistics operations in order to reduce their environmental footprint.

"We're proud to be joining the SmartWay Partnership, as the reduction of emissions in our supply chain is a key piece of Sagent's ongoing sustainability efforts," said Gordon Smith, CEO of Sagent. "We look forward to continuously improving sustainable practices both internally and with our customers and partners."

Since its inception in 2003, The SmartWay Transport Partnership estimates that the program has helped save:

280 million barrels of oil

$37.5 billion in fuel costs

in fuel costs 134 million tons of air pollutants

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway.

About Sagent

Sagent helps you lower your total cost of network ownership while also lowering your risk of downtime. When you need to repair, reuse, replace, or resell your network equipment, you get the advanced business analytics and network support services required to make better decisions. Sagent takes a nothing-to-hide approach that means no hidden data, no hidden risks, and no hidden agenda. That's why, since 2001, thousands of customers in over 80 countries have turned to Sagent – including tier-1 Telco's, cable MSOs, Fortune 500s, and even the OEMs themselves. Today, our 130,000 sq. ft. facility ships more than 2 million parts per year. Sagent is the only way to really know what your network knows.

