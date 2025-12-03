Sagent Launches Bludigo®, an Indigo Carmine Injection, Through New Partnership with Provepharm

Launch Marks Entry into Diagnostic Dye Market

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent Pharmaceuticals ("Sagent"), a leading provider of injectables to the U.S. market, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Provepharm to commercialize three innovative diagnostic dyes, beginning with Bludigo® (indigotindisulfonate sodium), an indigo carmine injection. This marks Sagent's expansion into the fast-growing U.S. diagnostic dye market, a segment valued at greater than $200 million (IQVIA, MAT September 2025).

Sagent will immediately assume full commercial responsibility for Bludigo®, reinforcing the company's strategy to broaden its specialty portfolio through collaborative partnerships and targeted acquisitions. With Bludigo®, the first and only FDA approved injectable indigo carmine diagnostic dye now part of our portfolio, Sagent is expanding its presence in the urology space, offering healthcare professionals a cutting-edge visualization aid for cystoscopic evaluation of ureter integrity in adults following urological and gynecological procedures.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our long-term strategy to expand into specialty adjacencies and bring differentiated solutions to our customers," said Vishy Chebrol, CEO of Sagent. "Bludigo and the broader diagnostic dye portfolio are strong strategic fits, and we look forward to partnering with Provepharm to deliver high quality products to clinicians and patients across the U.S."

"We are pleased to partner with Sagent on the commercialization of Bludigo, one of Provepharm's key innovations," said Michel Féraud, CEO and Founder of Provepharm. "Sagent's proven expertise and strong market presence make them an ideal partner to bring this important product to more patients and providers. This collaboration marks a meaningful step in advancing Provepharm's mission to deliver high-quality, life-enhancing solutions worldwide."

Sagent and Provepharm are working closely to ensure a seamless transition, maintaining uninterrupted product availability and customer support. Beyond Bludigo®, the partnership paves the way for future commercialization of two additional diagnostic dyes from Provepharm's innovative pipeline.

About Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2006, is a leading provider of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Sagent's portfolio of over 100 products offers flexibility across diverse therapeutic categories, formulations and packaging configurations including vials, syringes, premix bags and ophthalmic solutions. Sagent's global network of partners with rapid development capabilities, sophisticated manufacturing and innovative drug delivery technologies, enables its extensive and rapidly expanding pharmaceutical product portfolio, fulfilling the evolving needs of patients.

Discover Pharmaceutical Excellence: visit www.sagentpharma.com.

About Provepharm

Provepharm is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of safe, effective, and ready-to-use dyes designed to enable more precise, more efficient, and less invasive surgical procedures. With over 25 years of expertise in organic chemistry and rigorous scientific and industrial standards, the company develops innovative, high-precision solutions that elevate surgical practice. Provepharm is shaping the future of visualization in the operating room, supported by a strong international partner network and a commercial presence in more than 30 countries. This unique positioning is driven by a committed team, based primarily in France, dedicated to advancing both current and future medical practices for the benefit of surgeons and patients. www.provepharm.com

