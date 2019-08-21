Sagent Now Great Place to Work-Certified™ Following 95 Percent Overall Employee Satisfaction Results

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of communications network equipment, repair and maintenance services globally, today announced that the company is Great Place to Work-Certified™.

"Earning this distinction is an honor for the company; it truly validates our continued commitment to ensuring that our employees are fulfilled in their work environment," says Gordon Smith, CEO at Sagent.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading services and innovation. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Sagent received the following results:

96 percent – management is competent at running the business.

96 percent – management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

96 percent – facilities contribute to a good working environment.

96 percent – able to take time off when necessary.

95 percent – management trusts people to deliver satisfactory work.

"We congratulate Sagent, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

For more information on Sagent and current open positions at the company, visit https://sagent.net/about/careers/.

ABOUT SAGENT

Sagent helps you lower your total cost of network ownership while also lowering your risk of downtime. When you need to repair, reuse, replace, or resell your network equipment, you get the advanced business analytics and network support services required to make better decisions. Sagent takes a nothing-to-hide approach that means no hidden data, no hidden risks, and no hidden agenda. That's why, since 2001, thousands of customers in over 80 countries have turned to Sagent – including tier-1 Telco's, cable MSOs, Fortune 500s, and even the OEMs themselves. Today, our 130,000 sq. ft. facility ships more than 2 million parts per year. Sagent is the only way to really know what your network knows.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

