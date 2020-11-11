Sagent Pharmaceuticals Launches Phase 2 Trial to Evaluate Camostat Mesilate for COVID-19 Treatment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent Pharmaceuticals, a Nichi-Iko Group Company, announced today that it has launched its Phase 2 CAMELOT trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Camostat Mesilate (Camostat) for the treatment of COVID-19 in high-risk outpatients and has begun enrolling patients.

"We thank the FDA for expediting our new Investigational New Drug (IND) application and approving this clinical trial to evaluate Camostat as a treatment for patients suffering from COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kaemmerer, Chief Executive Officer of Sagent. "With the start of this key clinical US trial, Sagent is pleased to be playing our part in helping to address this critical global public health crisis."

About the CAMELOT Clinical Trial

Enrollment has begun in Sagent"s CAMostat Efficacy vs. pLacebo for Outpatient Treatment of COVID-19 (CAMELOT Trial), a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial of the clinical efficacy of Camostat in ambulatory subjects with confirmed COVID–19 and at least one risk factor for severe illness. Further information on the CAMELOT clinical trial is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04583592.

About Sagent

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Nichi-Iko Group Company, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing pharmaceutical products for the North American market, with a specific emphasis on injectables. Sagent has created a unique global network of resources, comprising rapid development capabilities, sophisticated manufacturing, and innovative drug delivery technologies, resulting in an extensive and rapidly expanding pharmaceutical product portfolio that fulfills the evolving needs of patients.

