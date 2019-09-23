Sagentia Launches Virtual Reality Showroom at The MedTech Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagentia, the global product development and technology consultancy and a Science Group company, announces the launch of MediTheatre, its Virtual Reality 'showroom'. Delegates at The MedTech Conference in Boston on September 23rd-25th, will be the first to interact with Sagentia-developed medical technology products through this new custom developed VR facility.

Sagentia uses VR technologies when developing large-scale medical instrumentation for clients with high-value on-location equipment, where VR can assist with both product realisation and education. MediTheatre is a novel application of VR technology and enables Sagentia to give conference delegates an immersive view of a selection of large, cutting-edge product developments in an expo setting.

The product developments featured in the MediTheatre experience include imaging, catheter and surgical robotics-based technologies, one of which is the award winning LightPath® Imaging System by Lightpoint Medical. LightPath® is an intraoperative imaging device designed for rapidly acquiring molecular images of surgical tissue specimens.

"We're extremely pleased to be able talk about some of the exciting projects we've been working on and to be able to showcase them in MediTheatre. We hope many of the attendees at The MedTech Conference will visit us on booth 426 to enjoy the immersive experience and discuss their medical device challenges with us," says Rob Morgan, Sagentia Head of Medical Devices.

The Sagentia medical team would be delighted to meet people interested in product innovation across the medical device spectrum from surgical technologies and advanced drug delivery devices to in-vitro diagnostic systems.

Join us at booth 426 in Boston Convention Centre, on 23rd-25th September, to meet some of our medical team including Rob Morgan, Sagentia Head of Devices, Alistair Fleming, Sagentia Managing Director Medical Advisory, and Josh Jackson, Business Development Medical and Dental. Please email us: info@sagentia.com to arrange a meeting.

About Sagentia

Sagentia is a global science, product and technology development company. Our mission is to help companies maximize the value of their investments in R&D. We partner with clients in the medical, consumer, industrial and food & beverage sectors to help them understand the technology and market landscape, decide their future strategy, solve the complex science and technology challenges and deliver commercially successful products.

Sagentia employs over 150 scientists, engineers and market experts and is a Science Group company. Science Group provides independent advisory and leading-edge product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. It has ten offices globally, two UK-based dedicated R&D innovation centers and more than 350 employees. Other Science Group companies include OTM Consulting, Oakland Innovation, Leatherhead Food Research and TSG Consulting.

For further information visit us at: www.sagentia.com or email info@sagentia.com

www.sciencegroup.com

About The MedTech Conference

The MedTech Conference is the premier forum for global medtech executives with regulatory, reimbursement, business development, legal, quality, compliance and other key responsibilities. More than 3,000 attendees from over 35 countries will come together in Boston this fall to network, conduct business and share insights - all with the common goal of improving patient lives. With a host of world-renowned speakers, a cross-cutting program and countless business development opportunities, The MedTech Conference is the must-attend event for medical technology professionals.

For more information contact:

Abbie Meliniotis

Marketing Manager, Sagentia

E: abbie.meliniotis@sagentia.com

T: +44(0)1223-875570

SOURCE Sagentia at The MedTech Conference 2019

Related Links

https://www.sagentia.com/

