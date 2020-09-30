Sagepath Has Joined The Reply Network

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagepath has been renamed Sagepath Reply following the acquisition by REPLY [MTA, STAR: REY]. Reply has strengthened its presence in the North American market with its investment in Sagepath (www.sagepath.com), a leading U.S.-based marketing and technology company that specializes in Digital Transformation, Ecommerce and Digital Experience.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Sagepath is a full-service, digital company that is passionate about transformational, results-driven and measurable experiences. Sagepath provides digital services to blue-chip, enterprise-class companies, including The Coca-Cola Company, Doosan, Georgia-Pacific, Hunter Fan, Krispy Kreme, MarineMax, NAPA AUTO PARTS, Oppenheimer, Sazerac, Southern Company, South State Bank, and others. Sagepath provides end-to-end, in-house services, including strategy, customer experience, design, full-stack development, digital marketing and analytics. Sagepath's offerings include Digital Strategy, Digital Experience of the Future, Digital Commerce, Mobile 2.0, Digital Marketing, and Digital Supply Chain. Sagepath has built trusted partnerships with its clients and leverages its expertise with leading technology platforms, including Adobe, Sitecore, Epi, Kentico, Salesforce, Marketo and Hubspot in addition to native application development.

Sagepath was recently named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Sagepath has received various industry awards and accolades and has also been recognized as a 2020 Gartner Digital Commerce Service Provider.



The investment in Sagepath further enhances Reply's international growth strategy, particularly in the United States where the Group already has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, St. Louis and Seattle.



Eric Swanson, CEO of Sagepath, will take on the role of Partner at Reply and will focus his efforts on expanding Sagepath in the U.S. market.



"As a part of the Reply family, we are now even better positioned to provide transformative digital services for our clients across the country. During a time when businesses are looking at their digital experience now more than ever, this partnership expands the cutting-edge resources we can offer our clients," Swanson said. "Reply's focus on people, customer success and digital innovation aligned perfectly with our strategic vision. Couple that with our shared focus on Digital Transformation to drive results made this next step for Sagepath a natural fit for us. We look forward to continuing to make a difference for our clients by solving critical business challenges in their digital journeys."

CG Petsky Prunier, part of the Canaccord Genuity Group, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sagepath.

About Reply

Reply is made up of a network of highly specialized companies, which support leading industrial groups in defining and developing business models to optimize and integrate processes, applications and devices, using new technology and communication paradigms, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Digital Communication, Internet of Things, Mobile and Social Networking. Reply's offerings are aimed at fostering the success of its customers through the introduction of innovation along the entire economic digital chain. Leveraging its innovative solutions and wide-ranging industry experience, Reply's services include Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services for Processes, Applications and Technologies.

SOURCE Sagepath Inc.

Related Links

https://sagepath.com

