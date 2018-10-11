SagePoint Financial Adds $240M In Combined Client Assets to Growing Network of Affiliates

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SagePoint Financial (SagePoint), a financial services firm with more than 1,900 advisors nationwide, today announced that it has added $240 million in combined assets under advisement (AUA) to its growing network of affiliates. Representing $61 million in AUA, both Droeg Financial Services and Kranenburg Accounting and Tax Service have joined SagePoint while existing SagePoint affiliates Veritas Wealth Management, Bluegrass Wealth Management and Midwest Financial Advisors have each recruited individual advisors with a combined $179 million in AUA.

Droeg Financial Services, located in Mesa, AZ, provides full service financial services and products to individuals and business owners. The firm joins SagePoint with over $43 million in AUA and specializes in insurance and annuities, tax management, investment management, retirement strategies and estate conservation.

Also joining the SagePoint team is Utah-based Kranenburg Accounting and Tax Service. The firm advises on more than $18 million in assets and practices in tax preparation, mortgage refinancing, trust and estate planning and payroll services.

"At SagePoint, we're always looking for like-minded, growth-minded advisors to add to our network," said Jeffrey Auld, president and CEO of SagePoint Financial. "We welcome these new firms and advisors to the SagePoint family and are excited to partner with them to help their businesses expand and their clients thrive."

In addition to the new firms joining SagePoint, several SagePoint affiliates have also brought on new advisors to add to the broker/dealer's growing network:

Veritas Wealth Management; Michael McMahon and Thomas Baird with a combined AUA of $130 million

and with a combined AUA of Bluegrass Wealth Management; Matthew Cox and Chris Little with a combined AUA of $34 million

and with a combined AUA of Midwest Financial Advisors; Robert Shiner with $15 million in AUA

"At Advisor Group, we are committed to providing our advisors with the tools and technologies they need to successfully manage their businesses and strengthen their interpersonal relationships," said Jamie Price, CEO of Advisor Group. "We're immensely proud of the quality and caliber of SagePoint's latest recruits, and we look forward to helping them be leaders to their clients and to the industry as a whole."

Supported by Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of advisory firms, SagePoint provides independent advisors with a flexible, open-architecture system that offers them full access to state-of-the-art technology, marketing and management systems – which can be fully adopted or integrated into an advisor's existing platform for an easy transition. Through SagePoint, advisors also have access to dedicated field support and extensive investment solutions.

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,900 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group



Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 5,000 advisors and overseeing approximately $190 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way.

