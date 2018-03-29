SagePoint Financial's Growing Advisory Network Welcomes Three Major Advisory Firms with Combined AUA of $2B

PHOENIX, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SagePoint Financial (SagePoint), a financial services firm with more than 1,900 advisors nationwide, today announced that High Point Capital Group, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc., and Buckley Group Anthione Financial (BGA) have chosen to partner with its rapidly growing network of financial advisors. These three firms represent over $2 billion in total assets under administration (AUA).

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, High Point Capital Group brings to SagePoint more than 130 years of collective industry expertise and excellence in client relationships. Scott Downs, president of High Point Capital Group, leads the firm, which boasts more than $900M in AUA. High Point Capital Group works with individuals, families, and businesses to provide asset management, financial planning, insurance, estate planning, and corporate benefits services.

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc., based in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a firm dedicated to, and passionate about, helping individuals and families navigate the complex financial world. The firm, with over $776M in AUA, offers comprehensive financial education, planning, and investing services – including an extensive 401(k) management program. Legacy Financial Advisors' office head, Paul Mauro, is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience as a financial planner.

Another firm to partner with SagePoint is Buckley Group Anthoine Financial (BGA Financial). With $315M AUA, BGA is managed by industry leaders, Mark Anthoine and Stephen Carew. With offices in Lewiston and Portland, Maine, BGA provides clients with premier financial services, including employee benefits, employer-sponsored retirement plans, individual insurance planning and investment strategies. The firm has a deep commitment to promoting a personalized approach throughout its client-first practices.

Supported by Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of advisory firms, SagePoint provides independent advisors with a flexible, open-architecture system that offers them full access to state-of-the-art technology, marketing and management systems – which can be fully adopted or integrated into an advisor's existing platform for an easy transition. Through SagePoint, advisors also have access to dedicated field support and extensive investment solutions.

"We are excited to welcome each of these firms to the SagePoint family," said Jeffrey Auld, CEO of SagePoint Financial. "High Point Capital Group, Legacy Financial Advisors, and BGA Financial Services are firms that exemplify SagePoint's mission of providing best-in-class service and investment advice to the end client. Through SagePoint, these firms will experience unparalleled support and access to invaluable products and services, all while upholding the independence, brand integrity and values that have attracted their clients throughout the years."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,900 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group



Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 5,000 advisors and overseeing approximately $190 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way.

