SagePoint Grows Luxury Resort Portfolio with Nakoma Resort

"We're honored to manage the marketing and sales of Nakoma Resort and expand our presence in the greater Truckee and Tahoe region," said Curtis Tischler, Principal at SagePoint. "Nakoma is a gorgeous mountain retreat with modern amenities perfect for those who want to own a vacation home in a stunning setting. It suits many different lifestyles, from adventurers who want a peaceful place to explore the Lost Sierra, to golf and cycling enthusiasts, to families who prioritize wellness and rejuvenation and will love the new Altitude Recreation Center for year-round fitness and activities," he added.

Located in the Mohawk Valley of Plumas County, Clio, California, and about 45 minutes from Truckee, Nakoma offers flexibility and options to own a vacation home. Ownership options include a Residence Club featuring Frank Lloyd Wright inspired studio, one- and two-bedroom homes; Ascend mountain-modern homes featuring one- to four-bedroom floor plans, or homesites perfect for a custom-built dream home.

The one-of-a-kind Native American inspired Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Clubhouse is home to the Wigwam Room restaurant, Flow Bar + Lounge and the Sierra Sky Deck. The resort offers the award-winning Dragon golf course, a spa, and a new 12,000 square foot recreation center called Altitude with floor-to-ceiling windows. Altitude features a fitness room, children's center, climbing wall, lap pool, hot tubs, conference room, movie theater and an outdoor heated pool. New tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts will be added soon.

SagePoint represents some of the most prestigious urban and resort developments in the West, providing strategic advisement, luxury brand marketing, brokerage and re-sales. Current listings include the future residences at PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn, the Palisades at Squaw Valley featuring 63 townhomes, semi-custom homes and homesites, Mayacama, a private golf club and residential community in Sonoma, and The Orchard at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley.

About SagePoint

SagePoint is a premier provider of market analysis, advisory services, marketing and sales to urban and resort real estate developers and their investors. Over the course of their careers, the firm's principals have generated more than $4 billion in aggregate sales throughout the western United States. For more information, please visit www.SagePointRE.com.

