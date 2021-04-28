Sagepoint Senior Living Services Cleared of Alleged Deficiencies

LA PLATA, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after an inspection by the Office of Healthcare Quality (OHCQ), an independent administrative law judge overturned all violations found against Sagepoint Senior Living Services, Southern Maryland's only nonprofit nursing home.

Initial OHCQ reports were filed amidst the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting to an unprecedented $440,000 in civil money penalties. Sagepoint was cited under the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for regulatory deficiencies in infection control standards as issued by the CDC.

Over the course of the thorough investigation, the judge found no violations in infection control practices during the COVID-19 outbreak, thus reversing the citations and accompanying fines. In the official decision the judge writes, "[Sagepoint] did not have any deficiencies at its Facility that posed a serious and immediate risk to any of its residents. Accordingly, [Sagepoint] is not subject to any Civil Money Penalty."

The judge reached this conclusion following a comprehensive examination of evidence over the course of four days, including testimonies by experts and witnesses. "We are grateful to have had the opportunity to have our story heard independently," says Andrea Dwyer, Sagepoint President and CEO.

During the hearing, Sagepoint presented records of their early COVID-19 response, which consisted of advanced precautionary measures, many not universally standard at that time, including testing of asymptomatic residents. "Much more is understood about this virus now than a year ago," reflects Dwyer, "But from the very start we worked in the best interest of our residents to secure critical resources as quickly as possible."

As one of the largest employers in Charles County, Sagepoint also implemented a strict new protocol for its long-standing, multi-generational staff. "We give all credit to our team," emphasizes Dwyer, "They embraced enhanced safety measures understanding how critical it would be for our residents."

"Sagepoint is a family," Dwyer affirms, "One that was — like so many others — devastated by the effects of COVID-19. We're grateful for the closure that this decision offers to our community, so that we can continue to support our seniors and properly honor the individuals who we have so tragically lost due to this pandemic."

About Sagepoint Senior Living Services

Sagepoint Senior Living Services is a non-profit organization, headquartered in La Plata, MD. Sagepoint has been providing excellent care and trusted advice to seniors and their families in Southern Maryland for more than 40 years. Today we continue to grow in service and offer an unmatched breadth of trusted care solutions. To learn more, visit www.SagepointCare.org.

Joyce Riggs

[email protected]

SOURCE Sagepoint Senior Living Services

Related Links

http://www.SagepointCare.org

