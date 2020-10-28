SAGES Pilots Theator's AI-Powered Surgical Intelligence Platform for its Video-Based Competency Assessment Program

SAN MATEO, Calif, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator, the Surgical Intelligence platform leveraging AI and computer vision to improve surgeon performance, today announced that SAGES, the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, will use Theator's innovative platform to pilot a video-based assessment (VBA) program. SAGES is developing a robust, psychometrically sound video-based assessment tool to measure competency for Laparoscopic Nissen Fundoplication – a common operation to treat hiatus hernia and acid reflux – and will utilize Theator's smart annotation and video analytics technology to facilitate the evaluation of surgical performance.

"Operative skills are a key measure of surgical practice that correlate with patient outcomes, yet no formal assessment of these skills exists at the completion of training or after learning a new procedure in practice," said Dr. Liane Feldman, President-Elect of SAGES. "With the Theator platform, we can assess operative videos which will help us develop a psychometrically sound assessment."

"Theator's Surgical Intelligence cloud-based platform addresses limitations with existing video-based surgical assessment solutions and equips SAGES with the tools needed to conduct a focused, efficient evaluation of surgeon performance at scale," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-founder of Theator. "We're honored that SAGES, one of the most innovative and prestigious surgical societies, has chosen Theator to pilot its video-based competency assessment program, and we look forward to working together to achieve lifelong surgical learning."

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, with an innovative platform built for surgeons by surgeons designed to address the variability and disparity in surgical care. Combining highly sophisticated artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies, Theator puts defining intraoperative moments in the hands of surgeons so that they can continuously perfect their surgical craft. Theator is partnering with visionary surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to help create a smarter, more transparent operating room while empowering surgeons to raise their expertise to the highest possible level. Based in San Mateo, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgery decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/.

About SAGES

The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) is a leading surgical society representing a global community of more than 7,000 surgeons bringing minimal access surgery and emerging techniques to patients worldwide. SAGES mission is to innovate, educate and collaborate to improve patient care with a vision of reimagining surgical care for a healthier world. For more information, go to https://www.sages.org.

