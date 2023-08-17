SageSpring Advisors Rank on Forbes Top Next-Gen Advisors List

News provided by

SageSpring Wealth Partners

17 Aug, 2023, 12:36 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent wealth management company, is excited to announce the recognition of six advisors on the Forbes Next-Gen Advisors list.

Continue Reading

Developed by SHOOK Research, the Forbes Next-Gen ranking focuses on several preliminary factors like assets under management and compliance records. Relevant data is then gathered about qualifying advisors via interviews and a deep due diligence process to review each advisor's best practices. Forbes maintains that they only include advisors in their rankings who have proven themselves to be of the highest standards.

"I am proud to say that these advisors passionately live out the mission and values of SageSpring every day. They prioritize our clients by providing unparalleled service," said Jeff Dobyns, SageSpring's President. "The next generation is in great hands with industry-leading advisors like these."

Congratulations to the following SageSpring advisors for their Top Next-Gen Best-in-State ranking:

  • Cash Tunstall CFP® | Executive Vice President, SageSpring
  • Brad Barnes CFP® | Executive Vice President, SageSpring
  • Lucas Swatzell | Senior Vice President, SageSpring
  • Jesse Scroggins AAMS® | Executive Vice President, SageSpring
  • Will Scroggins CFP® | Vice President, SageSpring
  • Brandon Kew CFP® | Vice President, SageSpring

About SageSpring

From its humble beginnings in 2002 to today, SageSpring–formerly Southwestern Investment Group–has continuously taken a holistic approach to financial advice. By prioritizing clients' wellbeing, SageSpring gets to know what matters to clients in order to tailor counsel, helping clients reach their financial goals. SageSpring's comprehensive money-management strategies are designed to help clients build a life of wealth and long-lasting financial independence.

For more information or to speak to an advisor, visit sagespring.com.

Investment advisory services offered through SageSpring Wealth Partners, an independent registered investment adviser. SageSpring Wealth Partners is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states. 

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered are under 40, have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The Research Summary (as of August 2023) included: 42,108 nominations for all rankings, based on thresholds, 22,874 invited to complete online survey, 17,996 telephone interviews, 3,859 in-person interviews at advisors' location, 1,487 virtual interviews and 3,738 individuals considered and 1,464 individuals won the Next-Gen ranking. This ranking is based upon the period from 3/31/22 to 3/31/23 and was released on 8/8/23. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. For more information go to: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/?sh=166061825fc3.

CONTACT:
Sarah Esposito
[email protected] 

SOURCE SageSpring Wealth Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.