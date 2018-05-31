SageSure Insurance Managers Adds Second Regional Vice President of Sales

Cason has more than 17 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held positions in agency and regional sales senior leadership at both Farmers and Allstate. "I've seen firsthand the challenges that the coastal markets face, and I'm proud to be a part of the solution," said Cason. "SageSure is paving new paths in the insurance industry. It's a really special team and I am excited to be a part of it."

Tammy Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer of SageSure, has been working to expand the Sales team since opening SageSure's Sales and Marketing office in December 2016. "Gary's sales leadership experience at two major insurance companies is complemented by his leadership training and experience in the military. This unique combination of dedication, determination and experience will be very beneficial to our team as we grow our distribution," said Nelson.

Both the total written premium under SageSure's management and the total number of employees have grown 30 percent for the past three years. Cason will work to expand SageSure's distribution channels and continue growing its customer base.

ABOUT SAGESURE INSURANCE MANAGERS

SageSure Insurance Managers is the largest independent residential property managing general underwriter in the United States. SageSure develops competitively priced property insurance products for its highly rated carrier partners and distributes these products through a growing network of insurance agents and brokers. SageSure offers 35 products in 13 states, managing nearly all operations for 170,000 customers. For more information, visit SageSure.com.

