SageSure Insurance Managers Adds Two Vice Presidents To Actuarial Team

In 2018, SageSure announced they will begin offering commercial lines to complement the personal lines they have offered since 2009. The addition of these two leadership roles positions SageSure to continue growing their residential property offerings while simultaneously launching their first commercial product in 2020.

Lange has more than 30 years of insurance experience. For the past 20 years, he has worked extensively in personal property pricing and risk management at Homesite and Universal North America. He is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. As Vice President, Homeowners Pricing Actuary, Lange will oversee the actuarial pricing team responsible for all of SageSure's existing homeowners products.

Scott has also worked in the insurance industry for more than 30 years, most recently as the Vice President of Commercial Lines for DTRIC Insurance in Honolulu, HI. She holds a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter license as well as an Associate in Underwriting designation. As Vice President of Commercial Insurance Product, Scott will build coverages, forms and underwriting rules to support SageSure's commercial insurance launch.

Since founding the company in 2009, Terry McLean, President and CEO of SageSure, has consistently recruited top talent, as evidenced by SageSure's 30 percent growth in total written premium each year for the past five years. "I am thrilled to welcome Alan and Tawana to our Actuarial and Underwriting team," said McLean. "Our expertise in these areas is the reason we're able to do what we do—offer high-quality, competitively priced insurance coverage for America's most challenged markets. I'm very proud of the team we've built that has allowed us to solve complex problems in the insurance world."

SageSure specializes in offering insurance coverage in coastal states. Currently the company offers 40 products in 14 states and serves more than 220,000 policyholders.

SageSure Insurance Managers is the largest independent residential property managing general underwriter in the United States. SageSure develops competitively priced property insurance products for its highly rated carrier partners and distributes these products through a growing network of insurance agents and brokers. SageSure offers 40 products in 14 states, managing nearly all operations for more than 220,000 customers. For more information, visit SageSure.com.

