SageSure Insurance Managers Appoints Paul VanderMarck to Accelerate Innovation

In this new role, VanderMarck will lead the teams responsible for SageSure's proprietary technology platform. He will also drive the company's broader innovation strategy, including developing partnerships with emerging technology providers to continue transforming every aspect of the agent and policyholder experience.

"SageSure was founded on technology, and it continues to be a key differentiator for us 10 years after writing our first policy, now with more than 275,000 policyholders and over $450 million in written premium," said Terrence McLean, CEO of SageSure. "We are committed to being at the forefront of insurance technology and innovation, and Paul's unique expertise and thought leadership in the industry will be integral to taking that to the next level."

Most recently, VanderMarck was a managing director at boutique investment bank Financial Technology Partners, where he led the firm's insurance practice and worked with a wide range of high-growth businesses across the InsurTech landscape on capital raising and M&A. He previously spent 25 years as Chief Product Officer and as a member of the leadership team that grew Risk Management Solutions (RMS) from a startup into a $300 million revenue business while creating an entirely new market and transforming the way the global insurance industry manages catastrophe risk.

"SageSure is unlike any other company in the insurance industry," said VanderMarck. "With a multi-carrier portfolio of market-leading insurance products, a commitment to the critical role that agents play in helping homeowners purchase insurance, and an innovative technology platform that was one of the first to enable agents to digitally quote and bind insurance, the company has made a real impact on the availability of quality coverage in coastal and other catastrophe-exposed markets. I'm thrilled to join Terry and the great team at SageSure and to have the opportunity to contribute to the next phase of the company's growth."

SageSure Insurance Managers is the largest independent residential property managing general underwriter in the United States. SageSure develops competitively priced property insurance products for its highly rated carrier partners and distributes these products through a growing network of insurance agents and brokers. SageSure offers 41 products in 14 states, managing nearly all operations for more than 275,000 customers. For more information, please visit the SageSure website at www.sagesure.com.

