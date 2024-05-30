Sagetap Wins at Inaugural Cyber Entrepreneurship Summit

Sagetap's AI-powered B2B SaaS marketplace honored with award for 'Highest Likelihood of Long-term Success.'

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Sagetap has been honored as a winner of the Startup Showcase at the inaugural Cyber Entrepreneurship Summit, held at the Nasdaq Center in San Francisco.

Competing against a select group of venture-backed startups driving innovation in cybersecurity, Sagetap won over the audience and judges with its innovative AI-Driven Marketplace that matches B2B software buyers and sellers.

Startup Showcase award certificate

Demonstrating remarkable potential and vision, Sagetap was awarded the Grindstone Award for 'Highest Likelihood of Long-term Success.'

The event drew an impressive audience of over 200 security executives and three renowned judges from the security industry, making this recognition a significant milestone for Sagetap.

Startup Showcase Judges

Aanchal Gupta : CVP, Microsoft Office Product Group

CVP, Microsoft Office Product Group E Coleen C.: prev. CISO at Twilio and Segment

prev. CISO at Twilio and Segment Lakshmi Hanspal: prev. CISO at Amazon, Box, and SAP Ariba

About Sagetap

Sagetap is the B2B SaaS Buying Network designed for busy tech executives looking to stay at the forefront of innovation. Based in San Francisco, the company is trusted by thousands of leading technology leaders at major organizations and high-growth software vendors. Learn more at https://www.sagetap.io/

