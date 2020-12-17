Sagetech Avionics and Hover, Inc. Partner on Detect and Avoid Solution for Unmanned Aircraft

"Airborne detect and avoid capability is essential for integrating UAS into the National Airspace System," explained Tom Furey, CEO of Sagetech. "Together our avionics expertise and technologies will form an off-the-shelf core for a DAA system that contains FAA-certified and certifiable components, helping OEMs achieve type certification faster."

"UAVs need to replace a pilot's line of sight with technology to avoid collisions," said James Lawson, FAA Consultant DER and Founder of Hover, Inc. "That technology needs to be compliant with DO-254 and DO-178C design assurance levels. Hover's embedded computer with real-time operating system (RTOS) and Sagetech's MX-series situational awareness components provide leading edge technology with appropriate design assurance levels and FAA certifications. We are proud to partner with Sagetech to provide this new capability for this emerging need."

Sagetech's MXR micro interrogator and MXS micro transponder, along with Hover's embedded computing solution, will enable a UAV to interrogate a nearby aircraft, validate the ADS-B in tracks, resolve the threat with a course of action using its flight computer, and communicate its change in position to nearby aircraft to avoid a mid-air collision. This DAA solution will be compliant with ACAS-Xu and ACAS-Xr specifications and is intended for installation on UAVs flying above 400 feet, beyond visual line of site (BVLOS), in the National Airspace System (NAS). Anticipated aircraft requiring this capability include those flying civil BVLOS and urban air mobility missions, which typically weigh more than 55 pounds.

Sagetech has posted a DAA technology tutorial on its website blog, and interested customers can learn more about DAA solutions at Sagetech.com.

About Sagetech Avionics

Sagetech Avionics improves flight situational awareness and ensures the safe operation of unmanned aerial systems in controlled airspace. Sagetech delivers the world's most reliable, certifiable miniature transponders for civil and military applications, serving for more than a decade with 1.5 million flight hours in harsh environments. Sagetech transponders are standard or optional equipment on most production small and medium UAVs. Learn more at www.sagetech.com.

About Hover, Inc.

Hover, Inc has developed a low size, weight and power (SWaP), certifiable integrated hardware and software platform. The Hover, Inc platform combines two isolated channels and a proprietary ARINC 653 Real Time Operating System (RTOS). It can operate in a harsh environment and is capable of executing resource intensive collision avoidance algorithms simultaneously with other safety critical software applications. Learn more at www.hoverinc.aero.

