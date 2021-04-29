Sagetech Avionics and Pen Aviation Sign MOU to Integrate Detect and Avoid System

The project will consist of five stages: design, develop, test, validation, and finally full production of Pen Aviation UAVs. Sagetech and Pen Aviation are collectively working toward achieving the PEN UAVs certification in 2022.

"Detect and Avoid systems are critical for ensuring that UAVs such as Pen Aviation's are able to meet and complete their mission successfully and safely in ever more crowded airspace," said Tom Furey, CEO of Sagetech Avionics. "We are pleased to partner with Pen Aviation, a recognized leader of aerospace innovation in Asia and Europe, providing certifiable situational awareness solutions which support their innovative unmanned vehicles."

Jean-Bernard Boura, Managing Director and Founder of Pen Aviation stated, "We decided to expand our product and service offerings into unmanned vehicles because we feel it is definitely the future of aviation. Sagetech Avionics' long history of providing robust and certified unmanned situational awareness solutions and their clear path to certifiable DAA will help ensure our UAVs can perform critical missions in dense airspace safely and without incident."

Sagetech's DAA system packages multiple core technologies into a single, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) DAA solution suitable for use on commercial unmanned aircraft as well as urban air mobility (UAM) platforms. Sagetech's DAA system is ACAS-based, featuring technologies including a transponder, an interrogator, an ACAS-based DAA computer, software package, and other essential components. It is compatible with many off-the-shelf low SWaP radar and other traffic sensors.

Sagetech's next-gen MXS miniature transponder provides Mode S and 1090 MHz ADS-B In/Out for worldwide compliance of unmanned systems, all integrated in a single tiny package. Featuring top and bottom monopole antennas, this transponder provides full pattern coverage for the ultimate in visibility and safety.

Pen Aviation is developing mid to heavy size drones, co-designed and manufactured with its French Partner, Cavok-UAS.

PEN 55V is a fully automated VTOL, rotary tactical drone with outstanding performances: high level of safety, easy deployment & low maintenance cost, no runway required, great versatility, large endurance (2.5 hours), high range of speed up to 110 km/h, hardly detectable, low level of vibration to optimize the video quality and payload customization (up to 15kg). This UAV can be operated in harsh environmental conditions, which no other drones may be deployed in.

PEN 1360V is a fully automated multi-mission VTOL, rotary cargo drone, designed to carry heavy payload over long distances. This model offers outstanding performances: unprecedent payload-range capability (up to 770kg over 675km), high level of safety, easy deployment & low maintenance cost, without runway requirement, great versatility, large endurance (3.8 hours).

Both PEN 1360V and PEN 55V are fully integrated in DIGIMIND, Pen Aviation's innovative business enabler platform.

About Sagetech Avionics

Sagetech Avionics is an aerospace technology company empowering safe flight in unmanned aircraft with situational awareness solutions built from mission-critical transponders, software, and related technologies. Currently serving military and civil duty on most small to medium UAVs, Sagetech solutions are mission-proven and offer decades of program experience, certifications, and millions of flight hours to deliver maximum value over the life of an unmanned platform. Today, Sagetech is expanding its technology platform to create comprehensive, certifiable systems such as detect and avoid solutions. Every day, Sagetech works in concert with its extensive ecosystem of OEM customers, technology partners, and resellers to ensure UAVs fly safer with Sagetech on board. Learn more at www.sagetech.com.

About Pen Aviation

Pen Aviation was founded in 2016 in Malaysia, with a vision to be the preferred one-stop customized solutions provider within the aviation niche markets in Asia: Private jet, helicopter, sea plane and professional UAV; Aircraft Sales, Charter, Consulting and Investment. The colorful and robust team at Pen Aviation carries more than 30 years in expertise and experiences in every aspect of the aircraft life cycle, specifically within the aviation industry.

PEN UAS is Pen Aviation brand for UAS and provides governmental bodies and private sector with ecosystem solutions. PEN UAS is the go-to industrial drone shop for organizations looking for customized solutions.

