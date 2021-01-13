WHITE SALMON, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagetech Avionics, an innovative technology company providing industry-leading situational awareness solutions for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), announced today it has received a U.S. Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract for the initial development phase of components for a type-certifiable detect-and-avoid (DAA) system. The resulting system will enable UAS to safety operate beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) in the National Airspace System (NAS).

Sagetech Avionics Receives AFWERX Contract from the U.S. Air Force. Under the contract, Sagetech will develop certifiable component solutions for future detect-and-avoid systems.

The contract was awarded to Sagetech Avionics, which will work in partnership with the University of North Dakota Aerospace Foundation and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site for test flights and data analysis.

"Just like manned aircraft, unmanned aircraft operating in the NAS will require type-certification. Compliant detect-and-avoid systems will be a key part of those certifications," explained Tom Furey, CEO of Sagetech. "This contract enables us to continue the development and analysis of the critical technologies that will serve as a basis for these systems."

Under this Phase 1 contract, Sagetech will develop the ability to provide an acceptable safety case for tracking cooperative targets as part of an Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) solution, while not overloading the 1090 MHz spectrum. The results of this contract will enable Sagetech to further develop integrated low size, weight, and power (SWaP) ACAS-compatible DAA solutions for unmanned aircraft use in the anticipated Phases 2 and 3.

Unmanned aircraft expected to require certified ACAS Xu and ACAS Xr-based DAA systems include those weighing more than 55 pounds, flying above 400 feet and BVLOS. Examples of expected applications include air taxis, longer-haul cargo transport, ocean patrol, commercial agriculture, energy, and other military, commercial, and civil government applications.

Sagetech has posted a DAA technology tutorial on its website blog, and interested customers can learn more about DAA solutions at Sagetech.com.

About Sagetech Avionics

Sagetech Avionics is an aerospace technology company, empowering safe flight in unmanned aircraft with situational awareness solutions built from mission-critical transponders, software, and related technologies. Currently serving military and civil duty on most small to medium UAVs, Sagetech solutions are mission-proven and offer decades of program experience, certifications, and millions of flight hours to deliver maximum value over the life of an unmanned platform. Today, Sagetech is expanding its technology platform to create comprehensive, certifiable systems such as detect and avoid solutions. Every day, Sagetech works in concert with its extensive ecosystem of OEM customers, technology partners, and resellers to ensure UAVs fly safer with Sagetech on board. Learn more at www.sagetech.com.

