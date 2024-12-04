SageView Acquires OnTrack 401(k) of Maryland, Deepens Institutional Retirement Plan Consulting Footprint

Team Joins From Global Retirement Partners with $400 Million in Assets Under Advisement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced it has acquired OnTrack 401(k) of Frederick, Maryland. OnTrack 401(k), which has $400 million in Assets Under Advisement (AUA), provides retirement plan consulting services to over 90 institutions. The acquisition closed on December 2.

OnTrack 401(k)'s Doug O'Rear joined SageView as Managing Director and his team member Cindy Brown has joined as a Retirement Plan Consultant. This is SageView's second Maryland location and enhances the firm's position as a leading provider of comprehensive financial planning solutions at the intersection of wealth management and retirement for institutions and individuals across the country.

"More companies than ever before offer retirement plans to compete for the best talent in a tight labor market, so it's important to deliver financial security during an employee's working years and beyond," said Steve Gaven, SageView's Chief Growth Officer. "For decades, SageView has worked closely with plan sponsors to deliver best-in-class support and service to drive value for their participants. We know the experience and insights Doug and his team can provide will help our institutional clients grow. We are excited to welcome him to our firm."

O'Rear began his career in financial services with MassMutual Financial Group. He co-founded OnTrack 401(k) nearly four years later to guide plan sponsors through plan design, fee structure and investment selections. O'Rear also coaches retirement plan participants on how to best engage with their retirement plans to achieve long-term financial goals.

O'Rear added, "SageView is renowned for its strength in retirement planning and I'm thrilled to be part of the firm. I became a financial advisor because I wanted to improve retirement outcomes. At SageView, I can leverage the firm's resources to provide scale and efficiency to plan sponsors and access the firm's comprehensive financial wellness program to empower plan participants."

SageView has locations in 21 states. The acquisition of OnTrack 401(k) marks an expansion for SageView's East Coast presence.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group, LLC ("SageView") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView services include consulting and investment management for plan sponsors of 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services for individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView makes recommendations based on the specific needs and circumstances of each client. Clients should consider their own investment objectives and not rely on any single article, marketing piece, fact sheet, graph, or similar material to make investment decisions. The information contained herein is intended for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. SageView does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Clients should obtain their own independent advisors for such services. SageView advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

