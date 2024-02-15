SageView Advisory Group Announces Recipients of 12th Annual Excellence in Client Service Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, presented the 12th Annual Service Provider Excellence in Client Service Awards during the firm's recent National Conference in Los Angeles.

SageView advisors and relationship managers can nominate individuals with whom they work, who provide excellent service to shared clients, including relationship managers, client service managers, advisor relations consultants and others.

At the conference, SageView honored seasoned industry partners for superior commitment and exceptional service delivery to their shared clients. The 2024 recipients are:

Keith Goodrich , Managing Director from Fidelity, who was nominated by Lucas Barton , Managing Director in Dallas .





Sheri McWilliams , Manager, Participant Communications from Transamerica, who was nominated by Chris Reagan , Managing Director in Chicago .





Ryan Pate , Client Executive, Client Engagement from Transamerica, who was nominated by Kevin Schmeits and Marc Schmeeckle , Retirement Plan Consultants in Denver .





Amy Rochford , Consultant from FuturePlan, who was nominated by Stephan Miskjian , Senior Investment Advisor in Valencia, California .





Jeff Thompson , Senior Relationship Manager from TIAA, who was nominated by Ken Barnes , Senior Investment Consultant in Richmond, Virginia .





Jennifer Welte , Conversion Manager from Charles Schwab , who was nominated by Phil Costantini , Retirement Plan Consultant in Woodside, California .





Kyle Najarian , Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager from Fidelity, who was nominated by Jorge Bernal , COO and Head of Wealth Management.

Recognition criteria include service above and beyond agreements and a client-centric approach with a focus on shared client success.

"This year's recipients embody excellence in client service for over-delivering what is expected, serving as tireless advocates and demonstrating flexibility and understanding in the face of a changing retirement and wealth management space," said John Longley, SageView's CEO. "This results in better outcomes for everyone involved."

